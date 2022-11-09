Life

This excruciating exchange brought back all sorts of anxieties from our teenage years (and quite a few years since, to be honest).

It’s very funny, in a truly awful kind of way.

‘What a roller coaster ride,’ said sufiyan__55 who shared it over on Reddit.

Ultimate ooof. Although sympathy wasn’t entirely universal.

‘Honestly tho they asked for it. you don’t start an invitation with “i would like to ask you out but…” ‘That’s an insta-defeat.’

Damo_Does_Shit ‘Real talk. It’s okay to admit you’re inexperienced or nervous, but don’t shit all over yourself before a potential date, nobody thinks it’s attractive when someone calls themselves ugly, stupid or other deprecative things. Bonus point if they also put their date up a pedestal in a weirdly fetishy way, instantly ramps up the creep-o-meter.’

Source Reddit u/sufiyan__55