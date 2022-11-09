News

This election analysis is (unintentionally) the funniest thing we’ve seen on Fox News for some time

John Plunkett. Updated November 9th, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Fox News has been a source of unintentional humour but it might be one of the best.

It’s some particularly considered reflections on the US midterms which didn’t go as well as Fox or their number one guy, Donald Trump, had hoped. In particular, the win by Democrat John Fetterman over the Republican celebrity doctor, Mehmet Oz, in Pennsylvania.

Why exactly, they pondered, had Dr Oz lost? And the answer will shock you.

10/10 for analysis, folks!

To conclude …

Source Twitter @Acyn