This election analysis is (unintentionally) the funniest thing we’ve seen on Fox News for some time

This isn’t the first time that Fox News has been a source of unintentional humour but it might be one of the best.

It’s some particularly considered reflections on the US midterms which didn’t go as well as Fox or their number one guy, Donald Trump, had hoped. In particular, the win by Democrat John Fetterman over the Republican celebrity doctor, Mehmet Oz, in Pennsylvania.

Why exactly, they pondered, had Dr Oz lost? And the answer will shock you.

“Why did Dr. Oz lose? Well, according to the exit polls, it’s because Fetterman won” pic.twitter.com/pBfYAyjDxk — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2022

10/10 for analysis, folks!

LMAO 🤣 “Fetterman won because he got more votes than Oz.” — Ravin Boodram (@rvbdrm) November 9, 2022

I like that Fox News is taking the time to explain to their audience that bigger numbers > smaller numbers. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) November 9, 2022

This is some serious scholarly analysis. — George K Fahnbulleh (@gkfahnbulleh) November 9, 2022

“When the quarterback throws the ball into the end zone and the receiver catches it, that’s a touchdown” “thanks John” — Pogue Moran (@PogueMoran) November 9, 2022

I kinda thought you were doing a bit there, but no, he actually said that. It’s been a long night. — Lowell (@LForestIV) November 9, 2022

To conclude …

I am dead pic.twitter.com/SCUQmNBLqH — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 9, 2022

