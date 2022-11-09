News

Say farewell to Gavin Williamson (again) with these 13 excruciating fails and faux pas

John Plunkett. Updated November 9th, 2022

Say what you like about Gavin Williamson – please – but not many (any?) people can claim to have been given the push from Cabinet three times by three different prime ministers.

Alright, so this last time he resigned before he was sacked by prime minister Rishi Sunak, but it was surely only a matter of time.

The way things are going he’ll probably be back in a few weeks, but until then say farewell to Sir Gavin – Sir Gavin! – with these 13 excruciating fails and faux pas.

1. When he executed the government’s quickest u-turn yet

2. When he was torn a new one by Piers Morgan

3. When he told Russia to go away and shut up (worked a treat)

4. When he was owned by his mobile phone

5. When Richard Madeley did this to him

6. When he said the UK was just a much better country than everyone else

7. When he did this

