Say farewell to Gavin Williamson (again) with these 13 excruciating fails and faux pas

Say what you like about Gavin Williamson – please – but not many (any?) people can claim to have been given the push from Cabinet three times by three different prime ministers.

Alright, so this last time he resigned before he was sacked by prime minister Rishi Sunak, but it was surely only a matter of time.

The way things are going he’ll probably be back in a few weeks, but until then say farewell to Sir Gavin – Sir Gavin! – with these 13 excruciating fails and faux pas.

1. When he executed the government’s quickest u-turn yet

Gavin Williamson clears everything up for us:👇 pic.twitter.com/P1BHXUb7ZB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 6, 2021

2. When he was torn a new one by Piers Morgan

Gavin Williamson is annihilated by @piersmorgan with a “charge sheet” of failures & asked “why are you still education Secretary, why have you not resigned” This is how to hold Gov’t to account pic.twitter.com/OUzC9tbBz3 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 21, 2021

3. When he told Russia to go away and shut up (worked a treat)

“Frankly Russia should go away, it should shut up” – UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson asked about Russia’s response to its diplomats being expelled https://t.co/MoQBur2QI3 pic.twitter.com/xr94PxX23c — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 15, 2018

4. When he was owned by his mobile phone

When Siri interrupts as you’re delivering a statement to Parliament… pic.twitter.com/NDsNUJDPV3 — BBC Parliament (@BBCParliament) July 3, 2018

5. When Richard Madeley did this to him

6. When he said the UK was just a much better country than everyone else

What a bloody intellectual titan we have lost though. #GavinWilliamson pic.twitter.com/pkv98t51TL — Brendan May (@bmay) November 8, 2022

7. When he did this