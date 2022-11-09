Rishi Sunak forgetting to reply to Keir Starmer was the best bit of PMQs by far
It’s fair to say it wasn’t a great PMQs for Rishi Sunak who faced a battering from Keir Starmer over his backing for Gavin Williamson, memorably described by Starmer as ‘a cartoon bully with a pet spider’.
It made for some great viewing – not something you always say about PMQs, obviously – but the best bit was when Rishi Sunak was enjoying whatever he was reading so much, he forgot who – and where – he was.
Raab had to wake Sunak up at one point 🤣 pic.twitter.com/q0QgUY27X9
— Diogenes 💙💛 (@Diogenes1) November 9, 2022
That rarest of occasions when you wake up and it’s still a bad dream.
Even Rishi Sunak isn’t sure who the current Prime Minister is. pic.twitter.com/qhRHs8Oof4
— Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 9, 2022
My favourite part of #PMQs today. “Who me?” 😂
— Offa’s Tyke 💙💛 (@OffasTyke) November 9, 2022
Looks in notes, ah yes, Jeremy Corbyn, got him!
— Martin Brookes 💰🧼🚿 (@GloucesterMod) November 9, 2022
