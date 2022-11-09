Politics

Rishi Sunak forgetting to reply to Keir Starmer was the best bit of PMQs by far

Poke Staff. Updated November 9th, 2022

It’s fair to say it wasn’t a great PMQs for Rishi Sunak who faced a battering from Keir Starmer over his backing for Gavin Williamson, memorably described by Starmer as ‘a cartoon bully with a pet spider’.

It made for some great viewing – not something you always say about PMQs, obviously – but the best bit was when Rishi Sunak was enjoying whatever he was reading so much, he forgot who – and where – he was.

That rarest of occasions when you wake up and it’s still a bad dream.

Source Twitter @Diogenes1