Rishi Sunak forgetting to reply to Keir Starmer was the best bit of PMQs by far

Politics

It’s fair to say it wasn’t a great PMQs for Rishi Sunak who faced a battering from Keir Starmer over his backing for Gavin Williamson, memorably described by Starmer as ‘a cartoon bully with a pet spider’.

It made for some great viewing – not something you always say about PMQs, obviously – but the best bit was when Rishi Sunak was enjoying whatever he was reading so much, he forgot who – and where – he was.

Raab had to wake Sunak up at one point 🤣 pic.twitter.com/q0QgUY27X9 — Diogenes 💙💛 (@Diogenes1) November 9, 2022

That rarest of occasions when you wake up and it’s still a bad dream.

Even Rishi Sunak isn’t sure who the current Prime Minister is. pic.twitter.com/qhRHs8Oof4 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 9, 2022

My favourite part of #PMQs today. “Who me?” 😂 — Offa’s Tyke 💙💛 (@OffasTyke) November 9, 2022

Looks in notes, ah yes, Jeremy Corbyn, got him! — Martin Brookes 💰🧼🚿 (@GloucesterMod) November 9, 2022

Source Twitter @Diogenes1