Politics

Gavin Williamson quits over bullying accusations after 14 days in Cabinet – 23 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 9th, 2022

Gavin Williamson has been at the centre of a storm regarding allegations that he bullied and abused the former Chief Whip, which spread to allegations of other vile bullying.

His former deputy, Anne Milton, added detail with a frank interview for Channel 4 News.

Over several days, Rishi Sunak insisted he had full confidence in his Minister Without Portfolio, but others didn’t agree.

At some point on Tuesday evening, the PM’s confidence drained away, leaving Williamson with no option but to step down.

There was a distinct air of déjà vu.

As though Sir Gavin were a colleague moving to a different job, rather than a three-time disgraced former minister, Rishi Sunak responded with regret.

In an unexpected outbreak of integrity, Williamson – who, as Chief Whip, kept a pet tarantula on his desk – has confirmed he won’t be claiming his £17k severance pay. The words ‘big’ and ‘whoop’ spring to mind.

These 23 reactions – some less serious than others – are pretty representative of Twitter’s attitude to the latest Tory shambles.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2