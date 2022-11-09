Gavin Williamson quits over bullying accusations after 14 days in Cabinet – 23 votes of no confidence

Politics

Gavin Williamson has been at the centre of a storm regarding allegations that he bullied and abused the former Chief Whip, which spread to allegations of other vile bullying.

The BBC reports, it’s alleged Sir Gavin Williamson told a colleague “you should slit your throat and jump out of the window”. It goes on, he “does not deny the language” but said he “does

not think it was bullying”. Chivalry really is dead. (RT’d for accuracy). — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) November 8, 2022

His former deputy, Anne Milton, added detail with a frank interview for Channel 4 News.

“Make sure when you give him this cheque he knows that I now own him.” Sir Gavin Williamson has been accused of issuing an inappropriate threat to an MP in financial trouble by former deputy chief whip Anne Milton, who used to work with him when he was chief whip. pic.twitter.com/bo8WTBkGmQ — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 8, 2022

Over several days, Rishi Sunak insisted he had full confidence in his Minister Without Portfolio, but others didn’t agree.

Johnson didn’t just normalise bullying, he defended & promoted it by leaving Patel in the Home Office & accepting Alex Allan’s resignation. It would’ve been such an easy win for Sunak to turn the page but, even *after* sacking Williamson, he’ll be covered in the same corruption. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 8, 2022

Don’t judge me by my words, judge me by my actions. Like the fact that I gave jobs to Suella Braverman and Gavin Williamson. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 8, 2022

Everyone has told someone to slit their throat

Everyone has told someone to jump out a window

Everyone has sent a threatening expletive filled text

Teachers, soldiers & the police do it every day

Did Jesus not lose his temper with the Pharisees?

LEAVE POOR GAVIN WILLIAMSON ALONE! pic.twitter.com/oYdcb5VETh — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) November 8, 2022

The reason Rishi Sunak is still saying he has full confidence in Gavin Williamson is that Rishi Sunak is shit at politics and has no judgement — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) November 8, 2022

At some point on Tuesday evening, the PM’s confidence drained away, leaving Williamson with no option but to step down.

There was a distinct air of déjà vu.

This is the third time Gavin Williamson has left government. 2019 sacked at Defence 2021 sacked at Education 2022 resigns at Cabinet Office — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) November 8, 2022

As though Sir Gavin were a colleague moving to a different job, rather than a three-time disgraced former minister, Rishi Sunak responded with regret.

In his response, Rishi Sunak said he was accepting Williamson's resignation with "great sadness" but added that he supported his decision to stand down.

PM also thanked him for his "personal support and loyalty". pic.twitter.com/RpNTVTmxnw — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) November 8, 2022

In an unexpected outbreak of integrity, Williamson – who, as Chief Whip, kept a pet tarantula on his desk – has confirmed he won’t be claiming his £17k severance pay. The words ‘big’ and ‘whoop’ spring to mind.

These 23 reactions – some less serious than others – are pretty representative of Twitter’s attitude to the latest Tory shambles.

Dear worst ever education secretary, No you don’t ‘refute’ the allegations made against you. That would mean you’ve proven them untrue, which you haven’t, because you can’t. You merely deny them. Anyway, bye. https://t.co/awh2xQsjFm — Tom Peck (@tompeck) November 8, 2022

Gavin Williamson has vowed to clear his name. To this end he has already sent the person leading the bullying inquiry a text threatening to push them out of a window. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 8, 2022

I see South Staffordshire’s answer to Littlefinger has finally off-fucked. #GavinWilliamson — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) November 8, 2022

Gavin Williamson BUH-BYE. Next Suella. And then, hey, Rishi, why not, SEE YAS. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) November 8, 2022

Extraordinary, even now Gavin Williamson seems to think he’s innocent of any wrongdoing. The Parliamentary Tory Party now needs to withdraw whip from him & @RishiSunak has serious questions to answer about why he ignored the warnings & made place for him in Cabinet in first place https://t.co/Mx1HK4IiQT — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) November 8, 2022

Sacked, sacked, resigned. Williamson half way to unlocking the full Henry VIII. — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) November 8, 2022

Another one bites the dust… https://t.co/0nn5uxEeQb — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) November 8, 2022

Gavin Williamson – Sacked by 3 different Prime Ministers in 4 years! 👋👋👋 — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) November 8, 2022

The last straw for Gavin Williamson was when he made a throat-slitting gesture to the Downing St cat for doing a woopsie on the carpet — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) November 8, 2022

Don’t get too excited; Sunak will probably offer him the job again next week. https://t.co/CWos4Xq3NG — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 8, 2022

