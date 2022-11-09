News

Donald Trump’s response to the US midterm elections is peak man-child – even for Trump

John Plunkett. Updated November 9th, 2022

It’s fair to say the US midterm elections aren’t going as well for the Republicans as many people thought. So much so, in fact, that – relatively speaking – it’s something of a triumph for president Joe Biden.

Which brings us to what Donald Trump had to say about the elections before the results began to become clear. And it’s peak Trump.

We’d applaud him for keeping a straight face, except in Trump’s head it all presumably makes perfect sense.

The Republicans’ bad showing is unlikely to deter Trump from announcing next week that he’ll be running for President again. But until then, here are our favourite things people have been saying about what he had to say.

Some people suggested it was a joke – imparting Trump with a never before seen grasp of ‘subtle’ – and we just weren’t getting it.

No.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Say farewell to Gavin Williamson (again) with these 13 excruciating fails and faux pas

Source Twitter @mattwilstein