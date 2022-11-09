Donald Trump’s response to the US midterm elections is peak man-child – even for Trump
It’s fair to say the US midterm elections aren’t going as well for the Republicans as many people thought. So much so, in fact, that – relatively speaking – it’s something of a triumph for president Joe Biden.
Which brings us to what Donald Trump had to say about the elections before the results began to become clear. And it’s peak Trump.
A real quote from Donald Trump about tonight’s results:
"Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. If they lose, I should not be blamed at all."
— Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) November 8, 2022
We’d applaud him for keeping a straight face, except in Trump’s head it all presumably makes perfect sense.
The Republicans’ bad showing is unlikely to deter Trump from announcing next week that he’ll be running for President again. But until then, here are our favourite things people have been saying about what he had to say.
This is not SNL. https://t.co/Jn3yfzQQ2y
— John Ales AF (@IAmJohnAles) November 8, 2022
At least he's consistent: he's never taken personal responsibility for anything in his life.
— Aunt Ubu (@UbuEsq) November 8, 2022
Reminds me of how there's a clinical psychologist who teaches students about narcissism by playing clips of Trump for them. https://t.co/0wlgFsQpVY
— George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) November 8, 2022
The intellect of a child
— Andy Legon 🏳️🌈 (@AndrewLegon) November 8, 2022
Actually that’s insulting to children
— Andy Legon 🏳️🌈 (@AndrewLegon) November 8, 2022
Perfectly trumpy https://t.co/VeGMdlUI84
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 8, 2022
Biggest man baby on this planet. Oh my god.
— Jamie G. 🐧🐈🦮🌊📚🌻 (@seachickenycats) November 8, 2022
Imagine having a brain so broken you can say something like this and feel serious about it, not even flinching at the galactic-level absurdity and narcissism that just leaked out your mouth. https://t.co/eCgSo1jrBL
— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) November 8, 2022
Some people suggested it was a joke – imparting Trump with a never before seen grasp of ‘subtle’ – and we just weren’t getting it.
An obvious joke to everyone with a sense of humor. So of course the communists wouldn’t get it.
I think that’s hilarious. https://t.co/6z2f9PLY9n
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 9, 2022
No.
Christ America do you really want to sit through four more years of this moron as your representative on earth? https://t.co/cNIAXH33EC
— Brendan May (@bmay) November 8, 2022
To conclude …
This is literally his entire life philosophy condensed into one sound bite. https://t.co/FVCvOsH7Mj
— Hutch (@hutchinson) November 8, 2022
