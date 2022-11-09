Politics

Keir Starmer’s takedown of Rishi Sunak was good but Dawn Butler’s was magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated November 9th, 2022

In a small survey sample (three so far) it was definitely Rishi Sunak’s worst PMQs yet, battered by continued controversy around home secretary Suella Braverman and less than 24 hours after her fellow Cabinet minister Gavin Williamson had thrown in the towel.

If it was an open goal for Labour leader Keir Starmer then he gratefully hoofed it into the back of the net.

This can be the only way anyone refers to Gavin Williamson from now on.

But even better was Labour MP Dawn Butler, who was both devastating and hilarious at the same time.

Boom.

Last word to @DawnButlerBrent.

READ MORE

Rishi Sunak forgetting to reply to Keir Starmer was the best bit of PMQs by far

Source Twitter @BestForBritain