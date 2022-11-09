Keir Starmer’s takedown of Rishi Sunak was good but Dawn Butler’s was magnificent

Politics

In a small survey sample (three so far) it was definitely Rishi Sunak’s worst PMQs yet, battered by continued controversy around home secretary Suella Braverman and less than 24 hours after her fellow Cabinet minister Gavin Williamson had thrown in the towel.

If it was an open goal for Labour leader Keir Starmer then he gratefully hoofed it into the back of the net.

Keir Starmer – This Prime Minister is too weak to sack the security threats sat around the cabinet table… if you can't even stand up to a cartoon bully with a pet spider… what chance has he got of running the country? Rishi Sunak – Jeremy Corbyn.. 👀#PMQs pic.twitter.com/tE04XKMGRw — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 9, 2022

This can be the only way anyone refers to Gavin Williamson from now on.

“A cartoon bully with a pet spider” One of the best lines ever, surely? Keir Starmer 🔥 #PMQs — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) November 9, 2022

But even better was Labour MP Dawn Butler, who was both devastating and hilarious at the same time.

Devastating from Dawn Butler: "Can the Prime Minister clarify to the House and the rest of the country when the scheduled programme of integrity, professionalism and accountability will begin?" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/mG6rDCLm1P — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 9, 2022

Boom.

If it was a boxing match the ref would have stopped it — Slimothy Timothy (@slimtimcann) November 9, 2022

BREAKING: Dawn Butler has broken the Rishbot at PMQs by asking when the scheduled programme of integrity, professionalism and accountability will begin x — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) November 9, 2022

Going to need some serious ointment for that burn! — Beigemaster (@beigemaster) November 9, 2022

Last word to @DawnButlerBrent.

Thanks Pippa 😊… and the government side looked embarrassed and so they should be. PM answer to me was unacceptable fluff. https://t.co/oTInGaao8l — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) November 9, 2022

READ MORE

Rishi Sunak forgetting to reply to Keir Starmer was the best bit of PMQs by far

Source Twitter @BestForBritain