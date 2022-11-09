14 favourite takedowns of this self-styled Alpha male Trump cheerleader

Celebrity

Trump cheerleader Nick Adams has already demonstrated his complete lack of shame with this toadying tweet about the defeated former president.

His take on the Buzz Lightyear film was no better.

In fact, just about anything you need to know about Adams can be gauged from his Twitter bio and header – and not in a good way.

He’s now shown the Twitterverse that he can’t learn from experience, because he’s been wanging on about being an Alpha male – again.

This is what he tweeted.

It invited these comprehensive and very funny takedowns.

1.

This would seem to indicate that the beta males are capable of getting women to be in relationships with them and the alphas have to pay to just look at them, which sounds about right. https://t.co/nrg8Gq1txs — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) November 7, 2022

2.

Yeah you've never been to Spain have you? https://t.co/dp1IIoWKRq — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) November 8, 2022

3.

As a fellow alpha secure in my masculinity, I too spend my life desperately inching along a tightrope of "Beef, Beers and Boobs" lest my toe accidentally drift out over the bottomless emasculation crevasse that is enjoying literally anything else. https://t.co/aWvqtuvNql — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) November 8, 2022

4.

Alpha males don't eat at Hooters OR vegan cafes. They kill their food with their bare hands and eat it raw in a cave. Then they regurgitate part of what they ate for their multiple wives and children. This guy knows nothing. I would never choose him for a mate. https://t.co/laajqSKkZC — Jessica Wildfire (@JessicaLexicus) November 7, 2022

5.

I’m enjoying how the life of the beta males is getting more rich and complex every time Nick visits it, but the alpha male lifestyle is unchanging in its narrow tedium https://t.co/E0bhZRx7yc — . (@twlldun) November 8, 2022

6.

Damn that beta life sounds lit tbh https://t.co/nR2aNGKW8C — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) November 8, 2022

7.

So Beta males are worldly and get all the girls? — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) November 7, 2022

8.

If I'm reading this right, alpha males don't get girls and have terrible taste in chicken wings https://t.co/kfJSA3ix5U — Back to Unhinged LSU Football Jaqdson (@donachaidh) November 8, 2022

9.

I've never heard anyone make alpha culture sound quite as pathetic as this guy does. https://t.co/VCA59h8crY — DatNoFact ↗ (@datnofact) November 8, 2022

10.

Beta males are nibbling on Nick's wife. https://t.co/cTpFmH7q9a — Vanessa Paradis (parody) (@AlanKelloggs) November 8, 2022

11.

hell yeah brother eating food with women is mad sus https://t.co/H1w02GDTzq — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) November 7, 2022

12.

The American right is just puzzling. Just puzzling. These same guys will be on about Christian values next week! Nothing matters. https://t.co/FbC3Rh4tZv — Liam Bright (@lastpositivist) November 7, 2022

13.

This account has not specified that it is a parody and must therefore be getting shut down https://t.co/hj3KAA8tj8 — Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) November 8, 2022

14.

Wild guess here but I suspect the Alpha Male has a car shaped (single) bed. https://t.co/AuPaJHSjhJ — WulfHelm 💙🖤 (@Wulf_Helm) November 8, 2022

A final thought from someone who knows.

As a former Hooters girl I can assure you only betas who liked to think they were 'alpha males' ate there. And we all laughed when you left.

🍻 — Devanny Pinn (@DevannyPinn) November 7, 2022

Source Nick Adams Image Mamamayerie on Pixabay