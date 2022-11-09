17 favourite things people are saying about Matt Hancock and his weird laugh

Entertainment

As nobody anywhere needs telling, Matt Hancock will do his first Bushtucker Trial on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity … on Wednesday.

Viewers have already been introduced to the former health secretary and he’s all you remember and less.

Here’s the longer clip (if you’ve the stomach for it) …

A lot to unpack here pic.twitter.com/f0KUUdgmq8 — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) November 9, 2022

And while we wait to see how many stars he gets, these are our favourite things people had to say about Hancock and his weird laugh.

1.

Matt Hancock’s attempt at laughter is almost as convincing as his attempt at tears. pic.twitter.com/DeqBfGQaGh — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 9, 2022

2.

The UK public knowing we finally get to see Matt Hancock suffer tomorrow #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/xEJM4Qcqyp — immie (@immiesmith_) November 8, 2022

3.

“politicians are normal human beings” pic.twitter.com/ZExEP2X0To — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) November 9, 2022

4.

What they should do with Hancock is tell him the public have voted for him to do a trial and then when he gets to the clearing he finds out it’s not a bushtucker trial at all but an actual criminal trial for gross misconduct, negligence and manslaughter. With real judges lol. pic.twitter.com/hQxKYBzC4w — christhebarker (@christhebarker) November 9, 2022

5.

Me voting for Matt Hancock at every opportunity #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/r8uOGwYxg6 — meh (@emsfwthings) November 8, 2022

6.

Matt Hancock showing people that politicians are normal human beings by talking like a small alien is piloting him from inside his own head. pic.twitter.com/DtUXWN2nhi — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) November 9, 2022

7.

When Matt Hancock has to stick his head into a tank of poisonous ants, Ant and Dec should tell him he can’t have a mask like everyone else as they’ve run out of protective equipment. So he’ll have to make do with a bin liner. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) November 2, 2022

8.

Oh god make this stop. pic.twitter.com/6y3NsQbOLu — Brendan May (@bmay) November 9, 2022

9.