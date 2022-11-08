Working from home with pets – a one-act play
We’re probably supposed to say that this is a downside of working from home – but we can’t do that. Just look at it.
Somebody needs to play with that dog, ASAP.
The post, shared by u/racingdegenerate250, has only been up for 10 hours and it’s had more than 18,000 upvotes and nearly 600 comments – including these.
So this is why it always sounds like my customer service agents are wrestling a hurricane through a rock band microphone.
bend_33
Throw the damn shoe.
JustifiedMisanthrope
She is sitting on the FLOOR. That’s dog code for let’s play, I’m on your level, it’s go time.
Go_Bias
He’s really well behaved – lol.
Love_God551
This is why Zoom is so much fun. No one on that call thought that was inappropriate.
HawkingTomorToday
Her roughness worried some people.
I really dont like the little smacks, i know shes not actually hitting him but just the way shes doing it worries me.
Sharp-Pay-5314
I can promise the dog does not give a single f*ck. It’s not hurting it or scaring it.
ReasonableIsAbusive
Somebody had to say it – and it was, appropriately enough – u/LassieVegas.
It’s a Zoomies meeting.
READ MORE
Bad day working from home? Could be worse, you could be working here
Source u/racingdegenerate250 Image Screengrab