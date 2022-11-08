‘What’s a random thing that reveals a lot about a person?’ – 19 telltale signs

Pics

Over on Reddit someone called Poutcheki had a question.

‘What is a random thing that reveals a lot about a person?’

And it prompted no end of responses from people who shared the little things that people do that can indicate a lot about the sort of people they are. Here are 19 of the most popular replies.

1.

‘How they treat people they’ll probably never see again.’

Jakesnake_42

2.

‘How they react to being told they’re wrong or have made a mistake.’

80085ntits

3.

‘What they say about others when that person isn’t around.

‘Say something nice or don’t say anything at all.’

Maximum_Passion1865

4.

‘Whether they return shopping trolleys in parking lots.’

ZaryssThesia

‘I swear this is one of those things that absolutely decide how your afterlife goes.’

sketchysketchist

5.

‘If they throw trash on the ground or in a proper receptacle’

juicy-jayna

6.

‘How they act when things don’t go their way (flat tire, etc). It shows you how they problem solve.’

Young_Old_Grandma

7.

‘How they respond to a question they don’t know the answer to.’

CoolPotatoTomato

8.

‘How they treat people in the service sector, like waiters, housekeepers, laborers etc.’

–red

9.

‘What’s on their fridge door.’

CottMain

10.

‘Whether they will do something that will help something else without directly benefiting them.

‘This can be everything from returning the trolley, to picking up trash they walk past, or helping out a stranger. I think it shows real character.’

BlueRaven_01