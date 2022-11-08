This guy was matched with a bot on Tinder so he ran with it and it’s brilliant

Life

As if the whole process of trying to meet someone on Tinder wasn’t terrifying enough already, it occasionally pays to make sure the person you’ve matched with is actually, you know, a person.

That’s what this guy did and it turned out he was right. But rather than moving on to the next bot, sorry, person he might match with, he decided to run with it.

Plot twist – they’re now engaged.

‘Fucking bots dude 🤣🤣🤣 What’s the purpose of these things again? To steal your money or what?’

LeAristocrat ‘😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 why can’t I ever find someone this funny and creative to talk to on dating apps.’

ashley393 ‘Have you tried being a bot?’

KevinTheSeaPickle ‘Now I need to survive a date without losing my organs 😰’

