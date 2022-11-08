These men quizzed about women’s bodies is a proper jaw-dropper and makes its point in devastating style

Politics

Over on TikTok there’s an account called @roevsbros which is all about encouraging women to vote for reasons which are presumably already obvious.

It’s full of videos of men being quizzed about how much they know women’s bodies and even though you probably think you know which way it’s going to go, it’s still a proper jaw-dropper and makes its point in devastating style.

Most effective voting ad yet 😳 pic.twitter.com/3mscjYJgIS — i am not the woman in the video (@annesecure) November 5, 2022

Seconded.

HOLY SHIT GENTLEMEN, DO BETTER PLEASE. https://t.co/ROQ5w96OfE — Jessica Bradley Rushing (@jbradleyrushing) November 6, 2022

How do guys like these survive to adulthood? — Rich Turner 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@bitcrazed) November 6, 2022

As a man, I would like to ask other men, is "I don't know" such a difficult thing for men to say? — Graez — I hate this place. (@Graezex) November 6, 2022

This is one of the best ads I have ever seen. Watch it. https://t.co/xA9OkmZyRz — Listening in the Dark ✨Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) November 7, 2022

Guess they skipped some important details in 6th grade sex ed — Richard S. Westmoreland  (@RSWestmoreland) November 6, 2022

This is exactly why MEN shouldn't be in charge of OUR bodies. *but seriously, you guys need some education https://t.co/lIMgk2CKdx — GingerSpice❄️💙 (@thedesertginger) November 6, 2022

A lot of the US either don't have sex-ed or have severely lacking sex-ed (ex abstinence only) — Martin Sundhaug (@[email protected]) (@sundhaug92) November 6, 2022

When we say men shouldn't be making decisions about women's bodies, this is why. I mean, this and many other reasons, but as an oversimplification this is pretty telling. https://t.co/Weeu8JyxvX — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨ (@lizziethat) November 7, 2022

And also this.

Tbf did someone ask them if they support women’s reproductive rights? I don’t care if they know exactly how my body works, just that they acknowledge I’m in charge of it. — CelluloidSalad 📚🎥🍿🦃 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@celluloidsalad) November 6, 2022

You can follow @roevsbros on TikTok here

