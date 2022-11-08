Politics

These men quizzed about women’s bodies is a proper jaw-dropper and makes its point in devastating style

John Plunkett. Updated November 8th, 2022

Over on TikTok there’s an account called @roevsbros which is all about encouraging women to vote for reasons which are presumably already obvious.

It’s full of videos of men being quizzed about how much they know women’s bodies and even though you probably think you know which way it’s going to go, it’s still a proper jaw-dropper and makes its point in devastating style.

You can follow @roevsbros on TikTok here

