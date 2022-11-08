These cats ‘dropping hints to their slow humans’ is a very funny watch

Animals

This rather fabulous video of a cat dropping hints to its ‘slow human’ has just gone viral on Reddit.

‘Dropping hints to my slow human 😊,’ said Redditor vladgrinch. And very good it is too.

“Shrimp. Bowl. I gotta draw you a map?”

ImpulseAfterthought

But is it better than this one, which was shared in the comments and might be even better.

‘Haha, the way he looks back afterwards. 😂’

[deleted]

‘It is so hard to find good servants these days.’

Mecha_Tortoise

Too close to call.

Source Reddit u/vladgrinch u/Consciouud