These cats ‘dropping hints to their slow humans’ is a very funny watch
This rather fabulous video of a cat dropping hints to its ‘slow human’ has just gone viral on Reddit.
‘Dropping hints to my slow human 😊,’ said Redditor vladgrinch. And very good it is too.
“Shrimp. Bowl. I gotta draw you a map?”
ImpulseAfterthought
But is it better than this one, which was shared in the comments and might be even better.
‘Haha, the way he looks back afterwards. 😂’
[deleted]
‘It is so hard to find good servants these days.’
Mecha_Tortoise
Too close to call.
READ MORE
This pigeon sitting on a wing at take-off takes a comically unexpected turn
Source Reddit u/vladgrinch u/Consciouud