An office worker has revealed what happens when they press the mute button on a call

A TikToker named Juliee, – _julieguevara – has revealed what happens in an office or call centre when a customer is put on mute.

“This dumbass said, ‘Am I doing that online or over the phone?’ Dumbass.”

We’d always assumed this was the case, to be fair.

Some people had warnings for any staff considering using the mute button for venting.

Yea.. until the mute button fails 😂😂

Jill

I thought I hit my mute button girrrl I was eating Cheetohs while they were talking! 😂 they said they could hear me 😂

user3959885606052

Ppl who do Quality check on calls can hear everything on both ends even when it’s on mute 😂

Whodeeknee

There were other takes, though.

My mouth’s too reckless. I have to put them on hold 🤣🤣

bei

We need to start call center [US spelling] chat …. Ppl don’t understand the crazy things we go through.

bunnikoko

New ANXIETY unlocked 🔓

nazefiji

This is the only thing I miss about going into the office 😂😂

COURT

We’d put ppl on speaker when they were bein’ ridiculous so we could all clown them as a team. True collaborative environment 💪

micheal hawk

I was ordering a man’s birth certificate and asked his mom’s name and he said after a long pause “Idk just put ‘mama’” SIR.

Destiny Michele

I had one| Lady: I need to enroll in healthcare. Me: Open enrollment starts next week. Lady: the site wont let me enroll. Me: b/c it’s not next week.

Honey Doo Wap

This comment from Tab shows why even a properly used mute button might not keep you out of trouble.

I’ve heard people talking about other customers in the background while I was on the phone with customer service 😂

For the absence of doubt – quite a few people, including user029484737374736, confirmed that it cuts both ways.

As a customer who calls often, we do this too 🤣

