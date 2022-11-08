James Acaster nailing Brexit on Mock The Week has gone viral again for reasons that will become obvious

Celebrity

You might have heard a few days back LBC presenter James O’Brien took the time to listen to all those Brexit promises made back in the day. And even if you think you’ve got a good idea of what’s coming, it’s a most infuriating listen.

'Every single promise has been broken. Every single lie has been exposed. And it has barely started.' James O'Brien thought playing back these Brexit promises would be fun, but was instead left fuming…@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/MiYAoq0QVy — LBC (@LBC) November 4, 2022

And we mention it because this clip of James Acaster has just gone viral all over again.

It’s the great man on Mock the Week back in the day – 2016 to be precise – and it’s not only very funny, he absolutely nailed it.

In 2016, James Acaster perfectly predicted what life would be like outside the EU. Watch to the end 👇🗑️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cg2YAneZhE — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 7, 2022

100% that.

Saw this on Saturday night during 'Mock the week' catch-up. It is possibly the most devastatingly accurate and balanced description of Brexit broadcasted, at the time or since. 😔 — Neil Oldfield (@Nogferatu) November 7, 2022

Best #Brexit analogy ever and proven to be completely correct. — Guy Arnel (@GuylArnel) November 7, 2022

RIP Mock the Week.

