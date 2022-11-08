Celebrity

James Acaster nailing Brexit on Mock The Week has gone viral again for reasons that will become obvious

Poke Staff. Updated November 8th, 2022

You might have heard a few days back LBC presenter James O’Brien took the time to listen to all those Brexit promises made back in the day. And even if you think you’ve got a good idea of what’s coming, it’s a most infuriating listen.

And we mention it because this clip of James Acaster has just gone viral all over again.

It’s the great man on Mock the Week back in the day – 2016 to be precise – and it’s not only very funny, he absolutely nailed it.

100% that.

RIP Mock the Week.

