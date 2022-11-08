You won’t believe how Elon Musk is keeping Twitter ‘politically neutral’ – 17 spoilt ballots

Twitter

It’s polling day in the US midterm elections, at the time of writing, and Elon Musk has thrown the full might of his considerable – if misplaced – influence behind the Republican Party.

It would have been slightly less of an issue if he hadn’t tweeted this –

It’s funny that we’re not seeing any of the far right getting upset.

People weren’t surprised – and they weren’t prepared to ignore it, either.

1.

Tell me you're incapable of handling the vast amounts of influence you've purchased for yourself without telling me you're incapable of handling the vast amounts of influence you've purchased for yourself. https://t.co/g9Mf0VACLn — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 7, 2022

2.

“if you’re the kind of person who likes to think independently, here’s what I think you should do” https://t.co/JdS9gJTGPN — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) November 7, 2022

3.

4.

Oh the power of having your own social media platform to openly advance your political agenda…. https://t.co/vV0nXUe5eC — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) November 7, 2022

5.

Look, free country, he owns the company, he can do and say what he wants, he can endorse whoever he wants. And I’m fine with all that. But what’s funny is thinking about how the right would be freaking out if prior Twitter ownership had openly encouraged users to vote Democrat. https://t.co/B9wkJ6ez2X — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 7, 2022

6.

7.

8.

This is a example of a tweet that undermines your ability to prevent twitter from becoming an $8 per month subscription to the Elon Musk fan club. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) November 7, 2022

9.