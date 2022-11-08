Twitter

You won’t believe how Elon Musk is keeping Twitter ‘politically neutral’ – 17 spoilt ballots

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 8th, 2022

It’s polling day in the US midterm elections, at the time of writing, and Elon Musk has thrown the full might of his considerable – if misplaced – influence behind the Republican Party.

To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic.

It would have been slightly less of an issue if he hadn’t tweeted this –

For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally

It’s funny that we’re not seeing any of the far right getting upset.

People weren’t surprised – and they weren’t prepared to ignore it, either.

