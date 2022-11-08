These amazing impressions reach a whole new level with deep fake technology

Celebrity

Actor, impressionist and voice-over king Jim Meskimen has had a long and impressive career in films, TV and gaming.

On his CV you’ll find How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the hit series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and video-game voiceovers including in the Call of Duty franchise.

But he’s currently going viral because he’s paired his extraordinary vocal talents – which he calls Jimpressions – with some frankly disturbing technology.

Prepare to have your mind blown.

Impressive – aaaand a little bit terrifying. We recommend playing it again without looking at the faces to appreciate just how good Jim’s impressions are.

This is how TikTokers reacted.

Not everybody quite understood what they were watching.

If you’re on TikTok, give Jim a follow.

Source Jim Meskimen Image Screengrab