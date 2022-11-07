Entertainment

People are scratching their heads at Mastodon social media – 24 funny comments

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 7th, 2022

Even if you’re one of the few remaining people who don’t use Twitter, you can’t have failed to spot the panic caused by Elon Musk’s purchase of the company and subsequent behaviour, including –

Alienating advertisers and blaming activists, in a very Trumpian tweet –

Selling verifications for $8 a month –

Angrily reacting to being impersonated by verified users by banning impersonations.

Anticipating a time when Twitter might become unusable or, let’s face it – with the loss of advertising revenue – non-existent, some tweeters have been investigating alternatives, with one racing ahead.

Mastodon is a collection of servers using the open-source Mastodon software, with servers that connect to one another described as being in the same fediverse.

Posts are named toots and sharing a toot is a boost, but the most important difference is that each server, or ‘instance’, is moderated by whoever runs it and according to their own rules. We think.

Tweeters, used to the ‘One ring to rule them all’ Twitterverse, have been struggling to get their heads around it all – and these comments express that beautifully.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2