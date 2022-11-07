People are scratching their heads at Mastodon social media – 24 funny comments

Entertainment

Even if you’re one of the few remaining people who don’t use Twitter, you can’t have failed to spot the panic caused by Elon Musk’s purchase of the company and subsequent behaviour, including –

Alienating advertisers and blaming activists, in a very Trumpian tweet –

Selling verifications for $8 a month –

Angrily reacting to being impersonated by verified users by banning impersonations.

Anticipating a time when Twitter might become unusable or, let’s face it – with the loss of advertising revenue – non-existent, some tweeters have been investigating alternatives, with one racing ahead.

For anyone wondering, Mastodon got over 70K sign-ups yesterday alone. Let's keep the momentum going! The "public square" of the web must not belong to any one person or corporation! — Mastodon (@joinmastodon) October 30, 2022

Mastodon is a collection of servers using the open-source Mastodon software, with servers that connect to one another described as being in the same fediverse.

Posts are named toots and sharing a toot is a boost, but the most important difference is that each server, or ‘instance’, is moderated by whoever runs it and according to their own rules. We think.

Tweeters, used to the ‘One ring to rule them all’ Twitterverse, have been struggling to get their heads around it all – and these comments express that beautifully.

1.

Twitter: “You sign up for Twitter and start tweeting.” Mastodon: “In order to use Mastodon, you must face three challenges. First, is the Path of God: Only the penitent man shall pass. Second, is the Word of God: Only in the footsteps of God, shall he proceed. Third, is the Brea — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) November 6, 2022

2.

every explanation of mastodon makes me feel like I’m at a party and someone wants to play their elaborate card game everyone’s too drunk for — Amy (@lolennui) November 5, 2022

3.

In case you don’t know which Mastodon server to join, here’s a convenient list pic.twitter.com/B6hM5Pukx3 — Mark O'Neill (@marxculture) November 6, 2022

4.

when everyone switches over to separate Mastodon servers pic.twitter.com/EHY9md6SW6 — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) November 6, 2022

5.

When someone explains me how Mastodon works pic.twitter.com/SxdErwXXdW — Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) November 6, 2022

6.

suggesting Mastodon to most people as a twitter replacement is like if you ordered a steak at a restaurant and the waiter handed you the map to a cow pasture and a bolt gun — 👨🏻‍💻☕️ (@hunterwalk) November 5, 2022

7.

The choice is simple: $8 a month for Twitter, or join Mastodon, which is free after simply spending thousands of dollars on a computer science degree to be able to work out how to use it. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) November 6, 2022

8.

People be like “join Mastodon”. Mastodon: pic.twitter.com/D7oja4ypPX — Dave Flynn (@Dave_K_Flynn) November 5, 2022

9.

People keep saying Mastodon is hard to understand so here are my new-user tips:

– Skip all of season 1, except for the finale

– Season 2 episodes 3, 5-6 and 9 are filler, you can skip them

– Please watch at LEAST up to S2E4 before giving up on it!!! — jam (@jamdr0id) November 6, 2022

10.

Me 5 minutes ago: Sure, I'll sign up on Mastodon Me 5 seconds ago: pic.twitter.com/xmlvffzc0h — Julie Lynn @[email protected] 🇺🇦🌻 (@bellafortunate) November 4, 2022

11.

‘I thought Mastodon was going to be a hassle to switch to but actually it was really straightforward. Here’s how to make a start…’ pic.twitter.com/fJc0ibUdId — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) November 6, 2022

12.