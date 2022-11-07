This Trump supporter says Australians are voting Republican in the US midterms

Politics

Tuesday is polling day in the US midterm elections, which will determine who controls Congress until the main elections in 2024.

The rallies have been in full swing, with Trump repeating his lie about election fraud in 2020, and Barack Obama urging America to vote for a democratic – and Democratic – future.

At one Trump rally, this MAGA fan seemed a little sketchy on how US elections work.

Guy at Trump rally today says people in Australia are voting for Republicans in the midterms: “You have Australians voting for us. The people are voting for the United States to win this election, and if we don’t win it, it’s trouble for every country.” pic.twitter.com/qrmEa1seXw — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 5, 2022

‘You have Australians voting for us. All these other countries – the people – are voting for the United States to win this election.’

Never has the phrase ‘U wot, mate?’ been more appropriate.

To be fair, the Trump idiot who said “Australians are voting for us” likely meant to say “rooting.” But also to be fair, if this was a Democrat it’d be Trump’s proof that votes are being flipped by Aussie servers controlled by the ghost of Yahoo Serious. pic.twitter.com/OIjS7uc7Tx — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) November 6, 2022

“But – her emails!”

Source Ron Filipowski Image Screengrab