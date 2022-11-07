Politics

This Trump supporter says Australians are voting Republican in the US midterms

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 7th, 2022

Tuesday is polling day in the US midterm elections, which will determine who controls Congress until the main elections in 2024.

The rallies have been in full swing, with Trump repeating his lie about election fraud in 2020, and Barack Obama urging America to vote for a democratic – and Democratic – future.

At one Trump rally, this MAGA fan seemed a little sketchy on how US elections work.

‘You have Australians voting for us. All these other countries – the people – are voting for the United States to win this election.’

Never has the phrase ‘U wot, mate?’ been more appropriate.

Frank Lesser threw the guy a lifeline.

“But – her emails!”

Source Ron Filipowski Image Screengrab