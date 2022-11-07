This withering comeback has gone viral again just in time for the US midterms

Politics

It’s election time in the US as the country goes to the midterm elections this week.

And it’s presumably not a coincidence – well, not much of one – that this all-time classic takedown has just gone viral again on Reddit.

It’s Charlie Kirk, founder and president of conservative youth group, Turning Point USA. And the response was A++.

‘Dagger into the liver,’ said Sylwia18 who shared it.

Ooof.

‘Well well well… If it isn’t the consequences of our own actions!’

EffectiveDependent76 ‘Guess nobody could have seen that coming except maybe the people that caused it.’

gmanz33 ‘makes other countries worse by comparison “see, we’re not so bad” …’

keller104 ‘… yet

MissWibb

Source Reddit u/Sylwia18