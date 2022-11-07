Animals

This pigeon sitting on a wing at take-off takes a comically unexpected turn

Poke Staff. Updated November 7th, 2022

We’re not entirely sure what we expected to happen to this pigeon which was filmed on the wing of a plane about to take off, but whatever it was, it wasn’t this.

The moment was posted on TikTok by @azucena.mf who said: ‘I’m so glad my dad recorded this’ and went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @aviosAdventurer.

We’ve watched it several times now and it hasn’t got any less funny.

Let’s hope our feathered friend was okay, although we fear the worst, frankly. Could have been worse, could have slipped off the front (although we’re not sure how).

Source TikTok @azucena.mf Twitter @aviosAdventurer