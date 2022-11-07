This pigeon sitting on a wing at take-off takes a comically unexpected turn

Animals

We’re not entirely sure what we expected to happen to this pigeon which was filmed on the wing of a plane about to take off, but whatever it was, it wasn’t this.

The moment was posted on TikTok by @azucena.mf who said: ‘I’m so glad my dad recorded this’ and went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @aviosAdventurer.

What a great video! 😂👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/oCfhcPbwhe — Avios Adventurer 🇬🇧🇿🇦🇹🇷🇰🇭 (@aviosAdventurer) November 5, 2022

We’ve watched it several times now and it hasn’t got any less funny.

This is fine. This is fine. This is fine. Aah Fuck. pic.twitter.com/Ls1SKF1hzz — Jon Pigeon (@PigeonJon) November 6, 2022

What a video 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LEkBGm2npe — Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) November 5, 2022

Mr Pigeon you are clear for takeoff on runway 3.

pic.twitter.com/IklvmFAb7B — D Attenborough (@Attenboroughs_D) November 7, 2022

Thats it. You can shut the internet down. This wins. https://t.co/fRHYowA6j7 — Nir 🇮🇱 (@Nir890) November 5, 2022

Let’s hope our feathered friend was okay, although we fear the worst, frankly. Could have been worse, could have slipped off the front (although we’re not sure how).

READ MORE

Shawn wasn’t happy with this mansplaining gag and the payoff was 10/10

Source TikTok @azucena.mf Twitter @aviosAdventurer