Sport

The greatest post-match interview you’ll ever see

Poke Staff. Updated November 7th, 2022

You don’t have to support Crystal Palace – in fact, you don’t even have to like football – to enjoy this post-match chat with Palace striker Michael Olise.

The forward had just scored a dramatic injury time goal to seal a 2-1 win over West Ham United, Palace’s first away win in the Premier League this season, and very excited everyone was about it too.

Olise, however, was a model of restraint and it’s surely the most entertaining post-match interview you’ll ever see.

Can’t stop watching.

Not everyone appreciated it, but they were wrong.

Source @sportbible