The greatest post-match interview you’ll ever see
You don’t have to support Crystal Palace – in fact, you don’t even have to like football – to enjoy this post-match chat with Palace striker Michael Olise.
The forward had just scored a dramatic injury time goal to seal a 2-1 win over West Ham United, Palace’s first away win in the Premier League this season, and very excited everyone was about it too.
Olise, however, was a model of restraint and it’s surely the most entertaining post-match interview you’ll ever see.
Michael Olise’s interview earlier was just perfectpic.twitter.com/gtcBS3A9xr
— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 6, 2022
Can’t stop watching.
Brilliant 😂 https://t.co/VphxcHvgXD
— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 7, 2022
Trying his best to not get put on interview duty again
— Sam Wilson (@SamWils09165303) November 6, 2022
Na this guy 🤣 https://t.co/dh44odSXxF
— Remi Matthews (@Remi_matthews) November 6, 2022
— Denilson (@icentricAPI) November 6, 2022
Not everyone appreciated it, but they were wrong.
Nothing about this is good or bad, he's just being himself. He doesn't deserve a trophy for it either does he deserve to be bashed for it.
— pjepri (@pjeprush) November 7, 2022
