The greatest post-match interview you’ll ever see

You don’t have to support Crystal Palace – in fact, you don’t even have to like football – to enjoy this post-match chat with Palace striker Michael Olise.

The forward had just scored a dramatic injury time goal to seal a 2-1 win over West Ham United, Palace’s first away win in the Premier League this season, and very excited everyone was about it too.

Olise, however, was a model of restraint and it’s surely the most entertaining post-match interview you’ll ever see.

Michael Olise’s interview earlier was just perfectpic.twitter.com/gtcBS3A9xr — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 6, 2022

Can’t stop watching.

Trying his best to not get put on interview duty again — Sam Wilson (@SamWils09165303) November 6, 2022

Na this guy 🤣 https://t.co/dh44odSXxF — Remi Matthews (@Remi_matthews) November 6, 2022

Not everyone appreciated it, but they were wrong.

Nothing about this is good or bad, he's just being himself. He doesn't deserve a trophy for it either does he deserve to be bashed for it. — pjepri (@pjeprush) November 7, 2022

