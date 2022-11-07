This live report on robberies was rudely interrupted by a thieving parrot
Chilean journalist Nicolas Krumm has become the news, after going viral due to an unfortunate encounter with a parrot. It happened, coincidentally, as he was doing a piece to camera about a rise in robberies in the area.
@rtenews A parrot stole a Chilean reporter's earphone as he reported live on a spike in robberies in Chile's capital #rtenews #parrot ♬ original sound – RTÉ News
We thought it was magpies that had the larcenous gene.
You can watch the original with the reporter’s words (in Spanish) on CHV_noticias, here.
This is what TikTok users had to say about it.
The suspect was said to be small green and feathery.
Bio Stuff
The parrot was the robber the whole time.
Fred the guy from HR
He’s pointing at the parrot like is anybody else seeing this? 😂
DB Air
The 🦜 is a paid actor.
Petey Pablo
Well, it puts the air in Airpod.
Jay W
I trained this parrot. The AirPod is with me. The reporter will have to visit me to get it. 👀👀😅
Britt
Yeah I buy headphones from his owner.
BB64
Hey, there’s something stuck in your ear..let me help you.
NoniSiMeharHati
A TikToker named Mel reflected on the unlikeliness of the scenario.
It’s a good thing he has a video to prove his story😁
Source CHV_Noticias H/T RTÉ Image Screengrab