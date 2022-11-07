Weird World

A clip of climate activists giving police the runaround was so much better with the Benny Hill treatment

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 7th, 2022

When Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion activists protested at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, they didn’t glue themselves to the tarmac; they stayed a lot more mobile.

Approximately 200 protesters prevented private jets taking off by sitting in front of aircraft – and running and cycling around the field, chased by increasingly frustrated police and security officers.

Here’s how that looked.

We’re guessing everybody hit their step count. Tweeters gave the thumbs up to the slapstick scenario.

Tom London had an important observation – or two.

By happy coincidence –

Nailed it.

READ MORE

The Benny Hill theme is being played very loud outside Parliament and it was all Hugh Grant’s idea

Source NOS H/T Thijs Niks Image Screengrab