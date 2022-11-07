A clip of climate activists giving police the runaround was so much better with the Benny Hill treatment

Weird World

When Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion activists protested at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, they didn’t glue themselves to the tarmac; they stayed a lot more mobile.

Approximately 200 protesters prevented private jets taking off by sitting in front of aircraft – and running and cycling around the field, chased by increasingly frustrated police and security officers.

Here’s how that looked.

Amsterdam airport police running after hundreds of climate activists blocking private jets while on bicycles is objectively funny https://t.co/nhiVnblHGg pic.twitter.com/o4ULxKzmuH — Thijs Niks (@thijsniks) November 5, 2022

We’re guessing everybody hit their step count. Tweeters gave the thumbs up to the slapstick scenario.

Climate activists in Amsterdam block private jets with their bikes. You love to see it! pic.twitter.com/KUJWd7ubkA — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 5, 2022

This is the kind of climate action I can get on board with. Funny and hits the right targets. https://t.co/PiE39xvZKp — Ed Neale-Scullion (@EdNealeScullion) November 6, 2022

Lmao these climate activists blocking private jets from taking off are giving me GTA 5 energy. They look like they’re having the time of their lives 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y1s8tcUVNa — Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) November 5, 2022

These kids are courting arrest so that my kids have a future. Respect, love and gratitude #KidsFirst #COP27 https://t.co/0ZHo7Lojzz — Sherebanu Frosh (@sherryfrosh) November 6, 2022

In just one hour, a private jet can emit two tonnes of CO2. This is nearly 1/4 of the *annual* emissions of the EU per person average. great stuff! https://t.co/CrFkRchtSl — Amelia Horgan (@AmeliaHorgan) November 6, 2022

Tom London had an important observation – or two.

This is Benny-Hill funny! The serious point is that we should BAN PRIVATE JETS NOW! https://t.co/VckgAPaQX5 — Tom London (@TomLondon6) November 6, 2022

By happy coincidence –

Nailed it.

The Benny Hill theme fits perfectly https://t.co/huAuWZpSXC — Thijs Niks (@thijsniks) November 5, 2022

