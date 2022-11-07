19 Funny Fake Twitter Verification Facts

Twitter

Twitter verification is very much a trending topic right now, with Elon Musk’s plans for charging for the service causing widespread consternation amongst tweeters – including Stephen King.

The blue tick used to mean “I’m the real thing” or “I’m willing to stand by what I say and put my real name to it”, or “I’ve contributed to the discourse” or “I’m probably worth paying attention to”. Soon it’ll mean nothing except “I’m kissing Elon’s balls”. — Mitch Benn 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) November 6, 2022

So, it made a lot of sense for Sunday night’s Hashtag Roundup challenge to be verification-themed.

It caught tweeters’ attention and their posts caught ours.

#FakeTwitterVerificationFacts If you order now, Elon will double your verification pic.twitter.com/KU8Aeq6NUc — Dan Gerous, Inc.🐷🍻 (@Anythingpork) November 6, 2022

#FakeTwitterVerificationFacts

Twitter Verification is now the pumpkin spice of social media verification. Overpriced, anyone can get it, & it'll probably be discontinued after the holidays. — Matt Pritchett 📸🤖♿️ (@CrankyCyborg) November 6, 2022

One lucky verified tweeter gets a trip to Mars! #FakeTwitterVerificationFacts — Mark Rīter (@MarkRiter) November 6, 2022

#FakeTwitterVerificationFacts Having that blue check means you get to cast a second ballot in all elections. pic.twitter.com/Yg4EI8UFIU — One Crusty Bastard 🐀 (@CrustysRevenge) November 6, 2022

Charging some users a nominal monthly fee is more than enough to offset the loss of advertising revenue and guarantees a quick return on a $44 billion investment#FakeTwitterVerificationFacts — Go Bills! Go Sabres! Let's Go, Buffalo! (@SethFromThe716) November 6, 2022

#FakeTwitterVerificationFacts If you pay a stars 8 dollar fee you become their Twitter understudy. — Paul Boxshall (@Superbokka) November 6, 2022

#FakeTwitterVerificationFacts The blue check mark comes with a manual pic.twitter.com/0d10okVOBX — Golden I 🇺🇦🔎🌊🏈🏀⚾🎱🏃🏿‍♂️🏋🏿‍♂️🎶🎟️🔭 (@Gldni7007) November 6, 2022

Your most liked tweet goes in the Twitter hall of fame and you get a trophy too. #FakeTwitterVerificationFacts pic.twitter.com/R7zkKMiSaP — Jamie- Uglee Truth Podcast (@theugleetruth) November 6, 2022

You get a free Parker Pen just for enquiring #FakeTwitterVerificationFacts pic.twitter.com/Hcrlrg1MV7 — Kevin Johns (@Berlinseshdmtv) November 6, 2022

