As much fun as you can have with tree stumps, nails, hammers – and a bunch of friends
Ali Fadel and his friends know how to enjoy themselves. The gang can often be found devising new games and challenges to entertain themselves – and the rest of us – via Ali’s TikTok account.
Like this –
@alush726
The grass will have been grateful for that.
One of their games has gone viral, and we are contractually obliged to advise that you don’t try this at home.
@alush726
It’s fair to say TikTokers weren’t watching it for the carpentry skills.
This checks out.
Source @alush726/ Image Screengrab