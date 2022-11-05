15 things that are so relatable if you’re an introvert

Pics

If you’re one of the sizable chunk of the population whose hearts sink at the thought of a workplace Christmas party, or who’d much rather chat for hours via written messages than for five minutes in real life, this is for you.

The Introvert Problems Twitter account knows what it’s like, and puts it so beautifully we thought everyone should read their tweets.

These 15 are perfect examples of introvert life.

1.

I mean this from the bottom of my heart…if it’s textable…do not call me — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) October 30, 2022

2.

1. Going to bed early

2. Not leaving my house

3. Not going to a party My childhood punishments have become my adult goals. — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) September 30, 2022

3.

Sorry I missed your call earlier today. I was sitting on the couch with the phone in my hand watching it ring — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) October 1, 2022

4.

People who say “go big or go home” seriously underestimate my willingness to go home. Like, it’s literally my only goal. — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) November 4, 2022

5.

You say introvert. I say state of the art social filtration system that improves the quality and purity of interaction by preemptively reducing contaminants. — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) October 7, 2022

6.

Friend: Want to hangout tomorrow? Me: I already performed an activity yesterday. Please wait the three day recovery period to submit another inquiry. — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) October 27, 2022

7.

Instagram please stop suggesting me “people you may know”. Yes, I know them, but I don’t like them. — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) October 13, 2022

8.

“Maybe I’ll come” – I’m not coming “I’ll let you know” – I’m not coming “I’m not sure yet” – I’m very sure that I’m not coming “I’ll try and come” – I won’t try anything “I’ll think about it” – I won’t think about anything, I’m not coming — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) November 2, 2022

9.

I accidentally made my circle so small that it’s only me — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) September 26, 2022

10.

People always tell introverts to be more talkative and leave their comfort zones, yet no one tells extroverts to shut up and make the zone comfortable — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) November 5, 2022

11.

If I was accidentally weird to you once just know I will be thinking about it every night for the next 20 years — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) October 11, 2022

12.

Introverts have fun too, we just don’t care if you know… — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) October 29, 2022

13.

If you’re an introvert, every party is an escape room. — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) October 8, 2022

14.

I hate to cancel. I know we made plans to get together tonight but that was 2 hours ago. I was younger then, full of hope. But now I’m tired — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) September 23, 2022

15.

Ways to contact me ranked: 1. Text

2. Email

3. DM 98. Skywriting

99. Smoke signal

100. Call — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) October 7, 2022

BONUS

Being an introvert is like having a secret personality that only a few special people get to see — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) October 16, 2022

If you go and follow @IntrovertProbss, you won’t miss any of their pearls of wisdom.

