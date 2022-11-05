Pics

15 things that are so relatable if you’re an introvert

Poke Staff. Updated November 6th, 2022

If you’re one of the sizable chunk of the population whose hearts sink at the thought of a workplace Christmas party, or who’d much rather chat for hours via written messages than for five minutes in real life, this is for you.

The Introvert Problems Twitter account knows what it’s like, and puts it so beautifully we thought everyone should read their tweets.

These 15 are perfect examples of introvert life.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

BONUS

If you go and follow @IntrovertProbss, you won’t miss any of their pearls of wisdom.

READ MORE

‘What’s an introvert’s worst nightmare?’ – 21 ordeals to bring the horror flooding back

Source Introvert Problems Image Pexels on Pixabay