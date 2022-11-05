Minds are being blown by this American’s question about pronunciation?

Entertainment

Americans get some serious mockery for their pronunciations of British place names, presumably from Brits who haven’t had a pop at ‘Des Moines’ or ‘Schenectady’.

Places that seem to present a particular problem are those that end in -shire. For example –

American pop artist and TikToker, Sola – @iamsolamusic – who lives in the UK, has obviously been giving this some thought, and she’s come up with a point that’s so game-changing we can’t believe nobody has hit on it before.

She added –

Idk why I’d never noticed it before, but I still don’t understand why we’d pronounce it differently when it’s a former literal UK colony.

TikTok users were gobsmacked.

😂😂😂 Oh my God, you do. I’ve never even thought of that before. 😂 New Hampshire!

Scott Welsh

I’m not an American and that just blew my mind 😂.

Tachyon_ TinMan

I’m not American but I’m going to blame lord of the rings with the ‘shire’.

GayEngineer

I’m English and this just 🤯 I had never made that connection! Good freaking point 😂

Charlie

Oh my god. Never thought of that. Good on ya, girl. xxx

JT

Wow, this has just broken something somewhere. I don’t know what or where but it’s now broken.

MaximumDJ

As a Brit I like to say Newyor Hampppershyerrrrrrr!! Payback time!! 😂😂😂😂

Teen (Age 57)

Someone named A was way ahead of the rest of us – for a reason.

As someone from Hampshire in England, I’ve wondered this for years.

Scotland entered the chat.

If you said Aberdeenshire, that’s how I say it, Not all places are a fast shr. Some are shire 🥰

HonkIfThatchersDeid

Stsycho had another question

I’m neither from US or UK, but pronunciations of Kansas and Arkansas don’t make any sense when compared to each other.

Good point. We need Sola to make another TikTok.

Image Screengrab