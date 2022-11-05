23 of the funniest maps from ‘Terrible Maps’ on Twitter

Pics

There’s a rather fabulous Twitter account called @TerribleMaps which, as the name suggests, is full of maps that are terrible but are also very funny too.

‘Terrible maps with a pinch of humour’ is how they describe themselves, and here are 23 of the very best.

1.

World map according to fish pic.twitter.com/QiBX6h3Q1A — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) October 13, 2021

2.

3.

4.

Railway map of Antarctica pic.twitter.com/AWdyuYUsTS — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) April 10, 2022

5.

Electricity consumption in Europe in 1507 pic.twitter.com/0ZSYqTkWVr — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) October 20, 2022

6.

7.

America is huge compared to other continents pic.twitter.com/VVIVmsG2PQ — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) February 20, 2022

8.

9.

10.

Europe but if Europe colonised it pic.twitter.com/J3qLuyNH7P — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) February 21, 2022

11.

12.