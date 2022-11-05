23 of the funniest maps from ‘Terrible Maps’ on Twitter
There’s a rather fabulous Twitter account called @TerribleMaps which, as the name suggests, is full of maps that are terrible but are also very funny too.
‘Terrible maps with a pinch of humour’ is how they describe themselves, and here are 23 of the very best.
1.
World map according to fish pic.twitter.com/QiBX6h3Q1A
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) October 13, 2021
2.
Outdonesia pic.twitter.com/chhVKDoHlB
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) April 25, 2022
3.
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) October 9, 2022
4.
Railway map of Antarctica pic.twitter.com/AWdyuYUsTS
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) April 10, 2022
5.
Electricity consumption in Europe in 1507 pic.twitter.com/0ZSYqTkWVr
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) October 20, 2022
6.
The “international community” pic.twitter.com/f9iCpZwD6H
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) October 21, 2022
7.
America is huge compared to other continents pic.twitter.com/VVIVmsG2PQ
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) February 20, 2022
8.
Duck pic.twitter.com/LTtUogT0h1
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) October 11, 2021
9.
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) October 26, 2022
10.
Europe but if Europe colonised it pic.twitter.com/J3qLuyNH7P
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) February 21, 2022
11.
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) February 7, 2022
12.
Antarctica, the confusing continent. pic.twitter.com/bT4LsaoOOT
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) October 22, 2022