17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s been another long week – of course it has – so these 17 funny pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days should help take the edge off just a little bit.

They’re not all about Halloween. Just quite a few of them.

1. ‘How Halloween is celebrated in Australia’



(via)

2. ‘My mom’s boyfriend built an outdoor pisser so he doesn’t have to use the fence anymore’

(via)

3. ‘My local pub’s cheese and onion rolls’

(via)

4. ‘Thanks Walmart Delivery’



(via)

5. ‘Cherry tomatoes. On offer at Morrisons’

(via)

6. ‘The struggle is real …’

(via)

7. ‘My sister’s spare tire they put on for her’

(via)

8. ‘Tonight was foreign culture night in my house so I decided to cook a traditional dish from Pompeii

(via)

10. ‘Friend’s door, he doesn’t like kids’



(via)