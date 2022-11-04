These 15 ‘low-cost cosplay’ ideas are as hilariously inventive as it gets

Entertainment

Anucha “Cha” Saengchart uses the unlikeliest of materials to create his hilarious cosplays, most of which he can find around the house.

Lightbulbs, croissants and noodles are just some of the things that have featured in his past triumphs.

Amazingly, he hasn’t run out of ideas, so here are 15 more-recent creations.

1.

2.

D R A G O N pic.twitter.com/xw9YkGlvIm — Lowcostcosplay (@LOWCOSTCOSPLAY) August 25, 2022

3.

T H O R pic.twitter.com/BetUF1Csbp — Lowcostcosplay (@LOWCOSTCOSPLAY) July 9, 2022

4.

5.

6.

7.

H A L L O W E E N pic.twitter.com/UVhtPgOdc9 — Lowcostcosplay (@LOWCOSTCOSPLAY) October 30, 2022

8.