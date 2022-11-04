These 15 ‘low-cost cosplay’ ideas are as hilariously inventive as it gets
Anucha “Cha” Saengchart uses the unlikeliest of materials to create his hilarious cosplays, most of which he can find around the house.
Lightbulbs, croissants and noodles are just some of the things that have featured in his past triumphs.
Amazingly, he hasn’t run out of ideas, so here are 15 more-recent creations.
1.
Black Adam pic.twitter.com/2zglzJ7uhH
— Lowcostcosplay (@LOWCOSTCOSPLAY) October 23, 2022
2.
D R A G O N pic.twitter.com/xw9YkGlvIm
— Lowcostcosplay (@LOWCOSTCOSPLAY) August 25, 2022
3.
T H O R pic.twitter.com/BetUF1Csbp
— Lowcostcosplay (@LOWCOSTCOSPLAY) July 9, 2022
4.
@billieeilish pic.twitter.com/aUTemUoOp8
— Lowcostcosplay (@LOWCOSTCOSPLAY) June 23, 2022
5.
🐗 x 🦁 pic.twitter.com/ECdaK1Gg1b
— Lowcostcosplay (@LOWCOSTCOSPLAY) June 12, 2022
6.
DEADPOOL pic.twitter.com/CJjT6Fw3vh
— Lowcostcosplay (@LOWCOSTCOSPLAY) October 16, 2022
7.
H A L L O W E E N pic.twitter.com/UVhtPgOdc9
— Lowcostcosplay (@LOWCOSTCOSPLAY) October 30, 2022
8.
V O L D E M O R T pic.twitter.com/Fm7n0EuGJR
— Lowcostcosplay (@LOWCOSTCOSPLAY) October 4, 2022