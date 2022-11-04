Entertainment

These 15 ‘low-cost cosplay’ ideas are as hilariously inventive as it gets

Poke Staff. Updated November 4th, 2022

Anucha “Cha” Saengchart uses the unlikeliest of materials to create his hilarious cosplays, most of which he can find around the house.

Lightbulbs, croissants and noodles are just some of the things that have featured in his past triumphs.

Amazingly, he hasn’t run out of ideas, so here are 15 more-recent creations.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

