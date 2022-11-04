It’s all fun and games a bird interrupting a live TV news report until this happens

Animals

Live TV news report of the week is surely this, shared by DamnNasty on the corner of Reddit called ‘watch people die inside’.

And this made it even better.

‘This happened in Chile btw. ‘He was talking about the rise of robberies in the country.’

alicelric

Perfect!

‘So it was the birds all along.’

gjon89 ‘That makes it funnier! ‘Snitches get stitches.’

sthornr ‘The bird sat and thought what is the most devious thing i could do right now?’

ohyecool ‘It planned taking specifically the Air Pod, but was smart enough to act innocuous for long enough to earn his trust so he’d not swat it away going after his ear. Smartest being on the planet.’

SunriseSurprise ‘You could pinpoint the EXACT moment the bird decided that AirPod belonged to them.’

Alex_Greene

