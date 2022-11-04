Former M&S boss Stuart Rose on immigration is a brilliant and important watch

Politics

In all the occasionally heated – very heated – debate about immigration going on right now then Stuart Rose on BBC1’s Question Time last night wasn’t just an important contribution to the debate. It was essential.

The Asda (and former Marks and Spencer) boss spoke out after reports of the appalling conditions being endured by asylum seekers and home secretary for the moment Suella Braverman turned up at Manstron migrant centre in Kent in a chinook helicopter.

Rose was on a panel that included Cabinet minister Chris Philp (who you can see being forensically dismantled by Charlie Stayt here) and this is what he had to say.

“I don’t like the rhetoric..are we starting a war with these people down in Manston?” Asda chairman Stuart Rose criticises the home secretary for visiting an immigration centre in a chinook and says his immigrant parents probably wouldn’t be allowed into the UK today #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/YuuNZolwKo — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) November 3, 2022

Absolutely spot on.

And here are just a few of the many, many responses it prompted.

So good to hear Stuart Rose as the voice of reason and sanity on this issue. We need more practical perspectives like this to solve this issue — paul conway (@paulieconway) November 3, 2022

Bloody hell this is really magnificent from @asda Chairman Stuart Rose (formerly @marksandspencer) More of this. Much more. It’s vital that business leaders speak out in this way. Bravo. 👏 pic.twitter.com/QuECnuv2Fw — Brendan May (@bmay) November 4, 2022

Doubtless the *checks notes* Tory peer who has run two of Britain’s largest retailers is ‘woke’ or something. — Brendan May (@bmay) November 4, 2022

I could listen to Stuart Rose all day, very intelligent gentleman. — Jacko (@jackpw3) November 3, 2022

Stuart Rose Asda chairman pointing out his parents were immigrants to U.K. and that Braverman flying to Manston in a chinook looked like an act of war along with her divisive rhetoric. Tory MP Chris Philip’s sneering face listening 😠 #ToryFascists pic.twitter.com/o9Ik5ctA3x — Teri 💙♿️ #RMT (@mettlesome_teri) November 4, 2022

What a refreshing change to hear the plain speaking common sense views from Stuart Rose. We need more of this. — Hotch 🇺🇦 (@Hotch822) November 3, 2022

Leave Asda and head to politics. The UK needs more of this approach.

The whole Chinook thing was despicable posing, worthy of the worst tinpot dictator. https://t.co/yFBxCKDB8a — Lady Oriel 🇪🇺 🇮🇪🇬🇧🎃🍸🏉 (@peskydogooder) November 4, 2022

Intelligent, reasoned talk like that used to come from politicians. — Jamie Worsfold 🇪🇺 (@jamieworsfold) November 4, 2022

