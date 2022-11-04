Politics

Former M&S boss Stuart Rose on immigration is a brilliant and important watch

John Plunkett. Updated November 4th, 2022

In all the occasionally heated – very heated – debate about immigration going on right now then Stuart Rose on BBC1’s Question Time last night wasn’t just an important contribution to the debate. It was essential.

The Asda (and former Marks and Spencer) boss spoke out after reports of the appalling conditions being endured by asylum seekers and home secretary for the moment Suella Braverman turned up at Manstron migrant centre in Kent in a chinook helicopter.

Rose was on a panel that included Cabinet minister Chris Philp (who you can see being forensically dismantled by Charlie Stayt here) and this is what he had to say.

Absolutely spot on.

And here are just a few of the many, many responses it prompted.

Source Twitter @bbcquestiontime