Comeback of the day
Latest in an ever more frequent series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange, which was ‘found in a Twitter thread about overworked Starbucks employees,’ reports Redditor 19ROYGBIV.
Boom.
And just three of the responses it prompted.
‘So many people with this mentality. “I struggled for what I have so you should have to as well.” F-ck that shitty attitude.’
RedBrawn1
‘This guy thinks the Vietnam war was a character-building exercise staged for his personal benefit?’
charonn0
‘If war was “the best times you can remember” I have no value for your opinion.’
dravenonred
Source Reddit u/19ROYGBIV