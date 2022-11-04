Life

Latest in an ever more frequent series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange, which was ‘found in a Twitter thread about overworked Starbucks employees,’ reports Redditor 19ROYGBIV.

Boom.

And just three of the responses it prompted.

‘So many people with this mentality. “I struggled for what I have so you should have to as well.” F-ck that shitty attitude.’

RedBrawn1 ‘This guy thinks the Vietnam war was a character-building exercise staged for his personal benefit?’

charonn0 ‘If war was “the best times you can remember” I have no value for your opinion.’

dravenonred

