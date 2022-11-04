Pics

Christopher Lloyd had the perfect response to meeting his own wax model

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 4th, 2022

Twitter is losing support at 88 mph, but if anything can make people want to stay it’s things like this lovely post from an international treasure – Christopher Lloyd – star of Taxi, The Addams Family, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and – of course – Back to the Future.

If you’re going to tweet a line about your own likeness, why not do it with some style?

Tweeters loved it.

Here’s Christopher having a beautiful reunion with his Back to the Future co-star, Michael J. Fox, at the New York Comic Con.

That’s the power of love.

Source Christopher Lloyd Image Christopher Lloyd, Screengrab