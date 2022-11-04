Christopher Lloyd had the perfect response to meeting his own wax model

Pics

Twitter is losing support at 88 mph, but if anything can make people want to stay it’s things like this lovely post from an international treasure – Christopher Lloyd – star of Taxi, The Addams Family, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and – of course – Back to the Future.

Oh no I’ve encountered my future self! The consequences could be disastrous😳🥼 pic.twitter.com/RfhcBoUbAy — Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) November 2, 2022

If you’re going to tweet a line about your own likeness, why not do it with some style?

Tweeters loved it.

Okay I love Twitter again https://t.co/VzN3X8vqBi — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) November 2, 2022

Well someone wins the internet today https://t.co/6bfZjA8vFo — ⚡️Shaney 🏳️‍🌈 (@shaneoid77) November 2, 2022

You can hear this tweet. https://t.co/DheEWXPetU — Jeph (@JTfromT) November 3, 2022

Well…As long as you don't encounter your Judge Doom self, Chris… pic.twitter.com/XZmtUmvASJ — James Houston (@JamesHo10158807) November 2, 2022

Christopher Lloyd is a treasure! https://t.co/Xcvb4ByTQg — Soberly Intoxicated (@SIDrunks) November 3, 2022

Here’s Christopher having a beautiful reunion with his Back to the Future co-star, Michael J. Fox, at the New York Comic Con.

That’s the power of love.

READ MORE

Joe Lycett had the best response to Rishi Sunak becoming PM and it’s today’s funniest thing

Source Christopher Lloyd Image Christopher Lloyd, Screengrab