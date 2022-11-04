Christopher Lloyd had the perfect response to meeting his own wax model
Twitter is losing support at 88 mph, but if anything can make people want to stay it’s things like this lovely post from an international treasure – Christopher Lloyd – star of Taxi, The Addams Family, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and – of course – Back to the Future.
Oh no I’ve encountered my future self! The consequences could be disastrous😳🥼 pic.twitter.com/RfhcBoUbAy
— Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) November 2, 2022
If you’re going to tweet a line about your own likeness, why not do it with some style?
Tweeters loved it.
Okay I love Twitter again https://t.co/VzN3X8vqBi
— Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) November 2, 2022
Well someone wins the internet today https://t.co/6bfZjA8vFo
— ⚡️Shaney 🏳️🌈 (@shaneoid77) November 2, 2022
You can hear this tweet. https://t.co/DheEWXPetU
— Jeph (@JTfromT) November 3, 2022
Well…As long as you don't encounter your Judge Doom self, Chris… pic.twitter.com/XZmtUmvASJ
— James Houston (@JamesHo10158807) November 2, 2022
Christopher Lloyd is a treasure! https://t.co/Xcvb4ByTQg
— Soberly Intoxicated (@SIDrunks) November 3, 2022
Great Scott! https://t.co/dzrMI9tZCE
— 🌻🐞rachel garniss🐞🌻 (@rachel_garniss) November 3, 2022
Here’s Christopher having a beautiful reunion with his Back to the Future co-star, Michael J. Fox, at the New York Comic Con.
That’s the power of love.
Source Christopher Lloyd Image Christopher Lloyd, Screengrab