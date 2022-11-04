Chris Barker’s clever redesign of these 34 artworks is a feast for fans of classic TV

Entertainment

You’re probably familiar with illustrator and art director Chris Barker because of his funny and insightful Twitter takes on topical issues, or perhaps because of his yearly homage to the famous people who have died.

Here’s the final version from 2021.

He has recently been adding to an absolutely mind-blowing thread of tweaked artworks. It began with this clever redesign.

Bod Composition 1 by Wassilly Kandinsky pic.twitter.com/QlEDlLDFXz — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 22, 2022

These, in the same vein, are based on classic moments from the world of TV – particularly comedy.

It’s a thread worthy of the National Gallery.

1.

One Foot in the Grave by Grant Wood pic.twitter.com/wMqHnlp2dq — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 23, 2022

2.

The Two Renés by Magritte pic.twitter.com/B9f1UO5eqN — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 23, 2022

3.

The Girl From The Testcard With The Pearl Earring by Vermeer pic.twitter.com/K1EPfCTuHA — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 23, 2022

4.

5.

The Ooh Betty by Edvard Munch pic.twitter.com/4xGKmntvML — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 23, 2022

6.

Stupid Boy by Andy Warhol pic.twitter.com/JD7qIGuqig — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 23, 2022

7.

Self Portrait of Noel Edmonds by Vincent van Gogh pic.twitter.com/gffK6MplZL — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 23, 2022

8.

The Young Ones by Keith Haring pic.twitter.com/R2DmDc2rJN — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 23, 2022

9.

Are You Being Served At The Folies-Bergère by Édouard Manet pic.twitter.com/qMwsqfjtMK — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 23, 2022

10.

Open All Hours by Edward Hopper pic.twitter.com/OPGFeaddTN — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 23, 2022

11.

Les Dawson by Willem de Kooning pic.twitter.com/XkLM41zsDI — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 23, 2022

12.

George and Mildred by MC Escher pic.twitter.com/iINsHK7dgk — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 24, 2022

13.

Doctor Who by Patrick Caulfield pic.twitter.com/piuJuVvqjh — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 24, 2022

14.

The Persistence of Fools and Horses by Salvador Dali pic.twitter.com/963UWK85cr — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 24, 2022

15.

16.

Bottom by Henry Moore pic.twitter.com/CF5SLnlPZE — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 25, 2022

17.