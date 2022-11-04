Bradley Whitford was asked onto Piers Morgan’s TV show and his comeback was a proper scorcher

Celebrity

Actor Bradley Whitford has been in all sorts of good stuff over the years (The Handmaid’s Tale, Transparent, Get Out) but you might know him best as Josh Lyman in The West Wing.

We’ve always been a fan but we like him even more after he shared this exchange after he was invited onto Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show.

Just to rewind a little bit, it began when Whitford tweeted this about Elon Musk.

Entitled batshit billionaires in charge of the public square is the opposite of freedom and a recipe for disaster. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 31, 2022

It was spotted by Morgan, who responded in characteristically understated style.

Whitford returned it with interest …

Aw @piersmorgan, Pumpkin, you got triggered! I know it’s hard when people say things you disagree with. But you’re the toddler who walks off the set when you don’t like what someone says. Looking for a coddled snowflake who can’t handle other points of view? Look in the mirror. pic.twitter.com/QSfBsHBfSO — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) November 2, 2022

… only to subsequently receive an invite onto Morgan’s show, by which point Whitford really wasn’t holding back.

Morgan has always strongly denied any knowledge of phone hacking at the Daily Mirror, previously telling the Guardian: “I’ve never hacked a phone nor told anybody to hack a phone.”

As for the attention seeking bit …

I read that text in the voice and cadence of Josh Lyman and I’m not ashamed to tweet about it — Eli Brennan (@EliBrennan) November 4, 2022

This is the best thing I’ve seen all day — Sarah M.AT (she/her/hers) (@schubie71) November 4, 2022

You had me at “You sure, buddy?” — Jon Zal (@jon_zal) November 4, 2022

Bradley after hitting ‘send’ on that text pic.twitter.com/3ulD3J879w — Kenny (@kennysroys) November 4, 2022

Bradley Whitford drinks from the keg of glory yet again! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 4, 2022

To conclude …

Ohmahgahd!😂😂😂That’s perfect!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🎖🎖🎖🎖 — Chi Chi Plantagenet (@barbelle123) November 4, 2022

And this.

I do love Bradley Whitford and this comprehensive demolition of that inflated poseur Piers Morgan. https://t.co/hVnIFHLIcx — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) November 4, 2022

Source Twitter @BradleyWhitford