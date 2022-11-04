Celebrity

Bradley Whitford was asked onto Piers Morgan’s TV show and his comeback was a proper scorcher

John Plunkett. Updated November 4th, 2022

Actor Bradley Whitford has been in all sorts of good stuff over the years (The Handmaid’s Tale, Transparent, Get Out) but you might know him best as Josh Lyman in The West Wing.

We’ve always been a fan but we like him even more after he shared this exchange after he was invited onto Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show.

Just to rewind a little bit, it began when Whitford tweeted this about Elon Musk.

It was spotted by Morgan, who responded in characteristically understated style.

Whitford returned it with interest …

… only to subsequently receive an invite onto Morgan’s show, by which point Whitford really wasn’t holding back.

Morgan has always strongly denied any knowledge of phone hacking at the Daily Mirror, previously telling the Guardian: “I’ve never hacked a phone nor told anybody to hack a phone.”

As for the attention seeking bit …

To conclude …

And this.

