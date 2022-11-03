‘What’s the wildest lie a man has ever told you?’ – 21 jaw-dropping whoppers

Life

It all began when @Pooooossaa had a question for their followers on Twitter.

Ladies what’s the wildest lie a man ever told you? — bitchesisweirdaf. (@Pooooossaa) October 20, 2022

And we’re very glad they did because the question went wildly viral, prompting no end of tales from women of the craziest untruths men have ever told them.

We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these 21 are properly jaw-dropping.

1.

Set his preference to men on Tinder and said he was looking for a roommate — (@NikoleWithaK__) October 21, 2022

2.

Condom went missing, asked him, said he was bored, he used it as a balloon🫠 https://t.co/S9HtSzTIYp — Duchess (@just_tinny1) October 21, 2022

3.

him cheating was an april fools prank. it was january. — mai (@thereallmai) October 21, 2022

4.

Found out he is married. Then he told me that he was undercover. And his wife and kids are a pretend family so that he can can fit in his role well. He is actually single 😂😂😂

Men are crazy ! https://t.co/NW7IjOUy6j — Lee Kuoka 🍰💐♥️ (@leemadzvamuse) October 21, 2022

5.

Told me he was adopting a baby because I didn’t wanna have a baby with him. I obviously didn’t believe it but he was very serious. Only to find out he’s been married for almost 3 years and his wife was about to give birth that week — JUICY SPICE (@Nki19) October 21, 2022

6.

He was dying of cancer, and then died! But “reappeared” several months later. https://t.co/q9pKWen7zr — Meemz (@CocitosMom) October 21, 2022

7.

caught him stood behind another girl with his arms wrapped round her waist (in the middle of a festival crowd) and he said he was helping her stand up because she had MS — psp (@pppaaige) October 21, 2022

8.

My ex went on vacation to Jamaica and told me there was no wifi in the whole country 😭 https://t.co/YeIUZlUKW4 — EL COBA 🦎 (@Miisssliz) October 21, 2022

9.

I caught my ex in a room with another girl and he told me my eyes were deceiving me… “who you going to believe me or your imagination” I’m glad somebody else was with me when it happened lol — Ky (@Ky_Denae) October 21, 2022

10.

lied about writing a poem for me lmao his dumbass wrote "dear *other girl's name*" at the top and forgot to crop it when he sent it to me. he wasn't beating the slow allegations. https://t.co/wp6pXy2xDc pic.twitter.com/rmXgtVpfPZ — iris (@icdshknespresso) October 21, 2022

11.