This Tinder chat was doomed to fail but he went out in magnificent style
To the strange and terrifying world of Tinder, where this match appears to have been pretty much doomed from the start.
But if you’re going to fail, at least do it in style, and this exchange made everyone else laugh, if not the person it was directed to.
‘Well played sir, well played,’ said Away-Training-3037 who shared it over on Reddit.
A glorious failure (or something like it …)
‘The way the screenshots are taken makes it look like Homer peered back out of the bush again to say one final pun.’
verifiedkyle
‘This, it makes it even better!!’
HankHill2160
‘I guess he can rip that Paige out of his book.’
youranovermypudding
‘Too bad they weren’t on the same Paige.’
Building-Careful
‘This was a novel approach.’
circumlocutionist
‘Plenty more Paige’s in the book?’
Ok_Strawberry9825
That’s probably enough of that sort of thing now.
Source Reddit u/Away-Training-3037