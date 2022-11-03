Entertainment

The Secret Tory’s Jonathan Gullis overdub hilariously nails the MP’s perma-fury

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 3rd, 2022

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis is under fire for naming a hotel housing asylum seekers in his constituency, during a Channel 4 News interview.

Coming so soon after a fire bomb attack on a detention centre, and in a rant containing inflammatory language about ‘criminal gangs’ and ‘illegal migrants’, the comment was widely condemned.

The wonderful Secret Tory was inspired to create this alternative rant, which is both hilarious and worryingly believable.

‘The number of people crossing the Channel at the moment is a totally unacceptable situation, despite our own evidence showing that 81% of these people are eventually granted asylum, the majority are Albanian drug dealers.’

Here are some of the things people have been saying about the brilliant overdub.

Clearly, we can’t argue with this.

You can buy The Secret Tory’s book here. Other bookshops are available.

