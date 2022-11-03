The Secret Tory’s Jonathan Gullis overdub hilariously nails the MP’s perma-fury

Entertainment

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis is under fire for naming a hotel housing asylum seekers in his constituency, during a Channel 4 News interview.

I asked Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis: if the #asylum system is “broken”, as @SuellaBraverman claims, did his party – in power for 12 years – break it or fail to fix it? He blamed @UKLabour and membership of the EU… — Cathy Newman (@cathynewman) October 31, 2022

Coming so soon after a fire bomb attack on a detention centre, and in a rant containing inflammatory language about ‘criminal gangs’ and ‘illegal migrants’, the comment was widely condemned.

Imagine a Tory politician going on TV & giving out the address of a hotel housing asylum seekers in his constituency, the day after a domestic terrorist attack on a processing centre in Kent. Well, you don’t need to imagine it. #JonathanGullis did it on @Channel4News W. T. F. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qJUWgAk2tU — Adrian Gonnord-Luty 🇪🇺 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@AdrianLuty) October 31, 2022

Jonathan Gullis has just been incredibly irresponsible on #channel4news by fanning fear and hatred of asylum seekers and then saying his constituency has more than 800 with another 82 on the way – AND THEN NAMING THE HOTEL where they’ll be staying. Especially after yesterday pic.twitter.com/3cE9ihVXkD — Richard H (@TheHoogie) October 31, 2022

The wonderful Secret Tory was inspired to create this alternative rant, which is both hilarious and worryingly believable.

EXCLUSIVE: Leading Tory Jonathan Gullis ranting in his kitchen about the annexing of the UK by Albanian drug dealers. SOUND ON. pic.twitter.com/tKV1MNfl5N — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) November 1, 2022

‘The number of people crossing the Channel at the moment is a totally unacceptable situation, despite our own evidence showing that 81% of these people are eventually granted asylum, the majority are Albanian drug dealers.’

Here are some of the things people have been saying about the brilliant overdub.

The worrying thing is that this is going to be far more coherent and sane than the original audio! "Microwave full of rocks". https://t.co/2goVtQ3eIA — Iain C (@Iain_C5) November 2, 2022

Keep an eye out for the Mail publishing a transcript of this. https://t.co/lWZbOrueaQ — James Chubb (@TheTiercel) November 2, 2022

Fucking hell THAT is FUNNY! Kudos! 👏👏😹 https://t.co/oxtQdgOsDC — CryptoFerret (@FerretCrypto) November 2, 2022

This is comedy gold 😂 https://t.co/Lp0VLNf8WX — Colin J. Blair (@SGT_R0ck) November 1, 2022

Absolutely brilliant😂

(but that's his mum's kitchen & she's recording it) https://t.co/AelaRPgJhb — Diggory Delvet #FBPE #RejoinEU 🕷️🏳️‍🌈📚🌳🐕 (@bookwormturns) November 2, 2022

Clearly, we can’t argue with this.

Sometimes parodies are way too close to reality. https://t.co/kJJo0X6FRJ — Wolfie. 💙🧡💚 (@Tpopularfront) November 2, 2022

You can buy The Secret Tory’s book here. Other bookshops are available.

Image Screengrab