Judi Dench wasn’t taking any of Louis Theroux’s nonsense and it’s fabulous

When one national treasure met another national treasure or, if you prefer, what happened when Louis Theroux met Judi Dench.

This fabulous moment from Theroux’s new BBC2 interview series went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @scottygb and it’s wonderful.

I regret to inform that Judi Dench has just murdered Louis Theroux. pic.twitter.com/7MPuETWnC0 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 2, 2022

Can’t wait to watch the rest of that.

And it turns out we shouldn’t have called Dame Judi a national treasure after all.

You won’t find more of a delightful exchange than this today. pic.twitter.com/lRY4E99mEy — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 2, 2022

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Louis Theroux's interview with Judi Dench is quite possibly one of the loveliest things I've ever seen on TV. — Kim Arrowsmith (@whoviankim) November 2, 2022

You do not trifle with Dench. Not even national treasures like Louis Theroux. — HCKYTMPR (@respectrumzx81) November 2, 2022

I love her expression and one word… "Louis" 😅😅 https://t.co/DT9yWE4I4Y — Lady_L 🏳️‍🌈 (@LadyFKAL) November 3, 2022

I just watched this and I loved it. The banter between the two of them was lovely. I love Judi Dench. She’s an actress I grew up with watching on tv on As time goes by. If you haven’t watched it make sure you do. — Elizabeth Fletcher (@Elizabe63894779) November 2, 2022

Okay so I’ve just watched @louistheroux interviewing Dame Judi Dench & I’m sat here with a daft grin on my face. It felt like I was sat with them both chatting. What an amazing insight to Dame Judi’s home life – Louis’ interviewing is so natural, funny & sensitive too. Loved it pic.twitter.com/t4g7WegYd8 — PepHumph (@TheHumphs) November 2, 2022

And when he brings up Cats at the end 😭😂 — Nollaig McEvilly (@Dr_McEvil) November 2, 2022

Tonight's @louistheroux interview with Judi Dench was absolutely wonderful. It's here on iPlayer https://t.co/I14QfYAvVA — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) November 1, 2022

Here it is again, on the BBC’s TikTok account.

And follow @scottygb for all thing telly on Twitter here!

