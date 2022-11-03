Celebrity

Judi Dench wasn’t taking any of Louis Theroux’s nonsense and it’s fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated November 3rd, 2022

When one national treasure met another national treasure or, if you prefer, what happened when Louis Theroux met Judi Dench.

This fabulous moment from Theroux’s new BBC2 interview series went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @scottygb and it’s wonderful.

Can’t wait to watch the rest of that.

And it turns out we shouldn’t have called Dame Judi a national treasure after all.

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Here it is again, on the BBC’s TikTok account.

@bbc @officiallouistheroux that's no way to speak to a lady 😉 #LouisTherouxInterviews #iPlayer #JudiDenchouistherou#JudiDenchx ♬ original sound – BBC

Source Twitter @scottygb