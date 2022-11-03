James O’Brien’s patience with this caller saying asylum seekers get free cars is next-level stuff

Politics

For an insight into the state we’re in now – well, not us, and probably not you – look no further than ‘Anna from Middlesbrough who called into James O’Brien’s LBC show to talk about asylum seekers.

In particular, asylum seekers being given free cars.

It’s quite the listen, and an absolute masterclass in patience and restraint from the LBC presenter.

James O'Brien's exchange with a caller who's heard from 'friends that work in the local council' that asylum seekers get given free cars.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/bYg4wiBwIy — LBC (@LBC) November 3, 2022

Here’s what O’Brien had to say about it later.

This week has been as bad as any I can remember for asylum-seeker hatred. The key difference is that while the toxic newspapers are the same as ever, the political momentum is coming from the Conservative government rather than Ukip or the BNP. https://t.co/4ZSZDyVXTw — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 3, 2022

And just a few other of the responses it prompted. We feel like this one might run and run.

I heard it was yachts — Lord Melbury 💰💷⚜️🇬🇧 I simply sign as Melbury (@MJColeman69) November 3, 2022

When i started work in 1970, an older guy told everyone that Pakistani immigrants were all given colour TVs. I was really depressed at the number of people who swallowed this, hook, line and sinker. Nothing changes. — Mick Snutz (@micksnutz3) November 3, 2022

Why doesn’t she blame the lack of social housing on the people responsible for providing it? ie. The government. — TMH (@HarveyTmharvey1) November 3, 2022

This person might be able to help shed a little bit more light on those free cars …

As a Middlesbrough councillor- the area this caller is from, this is total nonsense. https://t.co/9eKaVwXdRL — Cllr Ian Blades (@IanDBlades) November 3, 2022

And – off topic – quite apart from anything else, did you see the size of his mug?

This was my favourite part. pic.twitter.com/FvODH6kBLa — Mat Field (@field_mat) November 3, 2022

To conclude …

One of the best interviews James 😂 — Matthew Gibbs (@matthewgibbs79) November 3, 2022

