Politics

James O’Brien’s patience with this caller saying asylum seekers get free cars is next-level stuff

John Plunkett. Updated November 3rd, 2022

For an insight into the state we’re in now – well, not us, and probably not you – look no further than ‘Anna from Middlesbrough who called into James O’Brien’s LBC show to talk about asylum seekers.

In particular, asylum seekers being given free cars.

It’s quite the listen, and an absolute masterclass in patience and restraint from the LBC presenter.

Here’s what O’Brien had to say about it later.

And just a few other of the responses it prompted. We feel like this one might run and run.

This person might be able to help shed a little bit more light on those free cars …

And – off topic – quite apart from anything else, did you see the size of his mug?

To conclude …

READ MORE

Channel 5’s schoolboy error describing Ben Elton was a classic of the genre

Source Twitter @LBC