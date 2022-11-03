Dan Snow had the best response to the Daily Mail’s ‘1 in 6 born overseas’ front page

Celebrity

The never knowingly welcoming Daily Mail put on its front page today the statistic that one in six of people living in the UK were born overseas.

The paper reported the ‘dramatic shift’ was ‘partly driven by a surge in Romanians’ and said it would renew pressure on the government to take back control of the country’s borders.

Surely that happened with Brexit?

And while it prompted lots of memorable responses, like this one for instance …

I'd much rather live next door to an immigrant than a Daily Mail reader. — James Bradford (@SpitfireVC) November 2, 2022

… the best – the very best – went to historian, author and TV presenter Dan Snow – @thehistoryguy on Twitter – who said this.

Like my dad, the King’s dad, the Prime Minister’s dad, the England football captain’s dad and Churchill’s mum. pic.twitter.com/QALtAuCCbS — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) November 2, 2022

And just to be clear, he wasn’t talking about this part of the front page.

What, did they all stop faking orgasms? — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) November 3, 2022

And also these people.

Like George Orwell, Rudyard Kipling, Mo Farah, Spike Milligan, John Barnes, Freddie Mercury, Joanna Lumley, Sid James, Emma Watson, Bradley Wiggins, Joe Strummer, Joseph Conrad, Florence Nightingale, Lucien Freud, Eddie Izzard and Boris Johnson (tho we rather wish he stayed put) https://t.co/b6i3wzglZX — The New European – Think Without Borders (@TheNewEuropean) November 3, 2022

And this person.

Indeed like Johnson who was born abroad. https://t.co/tDhT6HKijz — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) November 2, 2022

And just for a little bit more context …

For context, this "dramatic social shift" is the foreign-born population going from 13% to 16% over the course of ten years. pic.twitter.com/Iwv9oVvDg7 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 2, 2022

