Rishi Sunak has been forced to u-turn on a bad policy and the déjà vu is strong

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 3rd, 2022

If this is Rishi Sunak’s honeymoon phase, we’d hate to be him when reality kicks in. This month’s prime minister has been fielding opposition on several issues –

The reinstatement of Suella Braverman, six days after she was forced to resign from the same job.

The need to impose a proper windfall tax on energy companies.

His decision not to attend the climate crisis conference, COP 27.

His claim that it was more important for him to stay in the UK and address domestic matters was painted in an even less favourable light by the news that Boris Johnson would be attending.

The last thing Sunak needs is a cosplay PM going in his place, so this announcement wasn’t a total bolt from the blue.

It comes in the fine Tory tradition of refusing to do the right thing until badgered into compliance, so thoroughly embraced by the previous two prime ministers.

Perhaps someone should draw his attention to this before the next government policy announcement.

