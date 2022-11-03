Rishi Sunak has been forced to u-turn on a bad policy and the déjà vu is strong

Politics

If this is Rishi Sunak’s honeymoon phase, we’d hate to be him when reality kicks in. This month’s prime minister has been fielding opposition on several issues –

The reinstatement of Suella Braverman, six days after she was forced to resign from the same job. The need to impose a proper windfall tax on energy companies. His decision not to attend the climate crisis conference, COP 27.

Biden is going to COP 27 Macron is going to COP 27 Even Meloni is going to COP 27 But Instagram Rishi has more important things to do than the greatest emergency facing this planet and has decided to stop King Charles going too. pic.twitter.com/dIuY4M0zQ6 — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 28, 2022

His claim that it was more important for him to stay in the UK and address domestic matters was painted in an even less favourable light by the news that Boris Johnson would be attending.

The last thing Sunak needs is a cosplay PM going in his place, so this announcement wasn’t a total bolt from the blue.

There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables. That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 2, 2022

It comes in the fine Tory tradition of refusing to do the right thing until badgered into compliance, so thoroughly embraced by the previous two prime ministers.

1.

2.

I have made a dramatic U-turn from not giving a toss about climate change to being forced to pretend I give a toss about climate change.#COP27 — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 2, 2022

3.

remember when this guy cut taxes on internal flights in a country only 500 miles long? cool https://t.co/QjSWLlQVta — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) November 2, 2022

4.

Glad to see Sunak's screeching U-turn on #COP27, but what an embarrassing mis-step on the world stage. Let this be a lesson to him – climate leadership matters. Now he urgently needs to increase UK ambition on emission reduction targets & pay what we owe to global climate funds https://t.co/vL2hSIq2zZ — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) November 2, 2022

5.

Is that why? Is it really? https://t.co/Iq5UZnAnqz — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 2, 2022

6.

This was all true about two days ago when you said you couldn’t go — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 2, 2022

7.

A u-turn? On an issue where the PM was clearly on the wrong side of the argument? Two hours before PMQs? Such a thing has never happened before! https://t.co/9XkgbixnmK — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) November 2, 2022

8.

Finally! #COP27 And also great to see you keeping up the Conservative tradition of regular U-turns. 👏 — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 2, 2022

9.

Translation: “I wasn’t going to bother going but Boris Johnson said he was making an appear, which would make me look bad (and give him the limelight), so I’ll make an utterly transparent reason for going myself now” — David (@Zero_4) November 2, 2022

10.

I believe that the UK has a leading role to play in how the world tackles climate change. And that role is to be dragged kicking and screaming into taking any action at all.#COP27 — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 2, 2022

11.

very funny that Mogg has accidentally ended up dissing both Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/tsehiKheyB — Henry Mance (@henrymance) November 2, 2022

12.

Yes, it’s another U-turn, but still glad to see Rishi Sunak announce his official attendance at #COP27. Now, if he could just make the U-turn we all want and deserve: removing the Home Secretary Suella Braverman. As of now. — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) November 2, 2022

13.

This government has more flip flops than a Benidorm pool in June. https://t.co/mJWh41Ik4s — Richard Fenton 🇺🇦 (@RichFenton) November 2, 2022

Perhaps someone should draw his attention to this before the next government policy announcement.

One good way for this government to avoid embarrassing U-turns might be to do the right thing first time round? https://t.co/eZN4dvtcS9 — John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) November 2, 2022

READ MORE

This framing of Rishi Sunak as an everyman wasn’t as relatable as Alastair Stewart thought

Source Rishi Sunak Image Screengrab