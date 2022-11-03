Celebrations’ Bounty-free tubs have split the internet – 19 sweet reactions

News

No sooner have we got through the Halloween sweets phase than people’s thoughts have been rudely turned to Christmas choccies, by this cunning move from Mars-Wrigley, the company behind Celebrations.

The rumours are true. Our much loved Bounty 🥥 has left the tub. We will be trialling No Bounty tubs from the 8th November.

Visit the link for the full statement: https://t.co/2fzih5ZlPx pic.twitter.com/Ut1T9iMx8W — Celebrations (@UKCelebrations) November 3, 2022

There was an assortment of reactions – appropriately enough – and these were our favourites.

First bit of good news in months. (Apart from when those Prime Ministers resigned.) https://t.co/1VAJVLy8aX — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) November 2, 2022

But what about that one family member who has to sit there and get ridiculed all Christmas for liking Bountys before finally getting their moment at 6pm on Boxing Day when the near-empty tub gets handed to them with 8 glorious Bountys staring back at them? They need this. https://t.co/ooD6kZPAah — innocent drinks (@innocent) November 3, 2022

This calls for a mutiny. https://t.co/hQM4JdKjrS — Richard Osman (@richardosman) November 3, 2022

Good morning to everyone except the person who decided to remove Bounty’s from a tub of Celebrations. — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) November 3, 2022

Stop pretending Bounties are anything other than landfill — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 3, 2022

The Bounty is good. The plain chocolate Bounty is even better. I care naught for your opprobrium. https://t.co/bizc3HKYr7 — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) November 2, 2022

Cool, we've got rid of Bounty from Celebrations? Now let's get rid of coriander from everything. — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) November 3, 2022

Worst morning ever https://t.co/fJkw8wP5Zb — Chloe Burrows (@ChloeBurrows) November 3, 2022

