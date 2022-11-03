Animals

‘Showing my cat random stuff he’s probably never seen before’

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 3rd, 2022

A TikToker named Amaris – @queenofontario – and her cat, Payton – known as P, have gone viral because of a series of incredibly endearing posts, named ‘Showing my cat random stuff he’s probably never seen before’.

It all began with this –

he loved it 😌🤝🐱

There are currently 24 more, including these –

we took a trip down memory lane today 😌👍

today P learned about gambling 😌👍

But it’s this one that’s gone wildy viral.

It’s at 24 million views and counting. TikTok users loved seeing P’s reactions, and these are a few of the comments they posted.

As great TikToks tend to do, it turned up on Twitter – sort of.

To sum up –

