‘Showing my cat random stuff he’s probably never seen before’
A TikToker named Amaris – @queenofontario – and her cat, Payton – known as P, have gone viral because of a series of incredibly endearing posts, named ‘Showing my cat random stuff he’s probably never seen before’.
It all began with this –
@queenofontario
he loved it 😌🤝🐱
There are currently 24 more, including these –
@queenofontario
we took a trip down memory lane today 😌👍
@queenofontario
today P learned about gambling 😌👍
But it’s this one that’s gone wildy viral.
@queenofontario
It’s at 24 million views and counting. TikTok users loved seeing P’s reactions, and these are a few of the comments they posted.
As great TikToks tend to do, it turned up on Twitter – sort of.
im obsessed with this pic.twitter.com/ulaKv9eieu
— girl dad jeff winger🍫🥛 (@shmisvader) October 30, 2022
My fave is when she has the cat look at her birth control instruction sheet. https://t.co/6KoBCLY764
— Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) November 1, 2022
im gonna fucking sob https://t.co/YlSmVOv4Jy pic.twitter.com/VC4T1ln5rD
— luci (@P4PAJISOOS) October 31, 2022
New meme unlock. https://t.co/qtqKPIl4Vf pic.twitter.com/hQ6k0WLP0L
— ’ (@nabilfikran10) October 31, 2022
To sum up –
this is my favorite series of videos ever https://t.co/8Cz9MfOyn0
— jax (@jaxxpaige) October 31, 2022
Source @queenofontario Image Screengrab