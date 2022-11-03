Animals

A TikToker named Amaris – @queenofontario – and her cat, Payton – known as P, have gone viral because of a series of incredibly endearing posts, named ‘Showing my cat random stuff he’s probably never seen before’.

It all began with this –

There are currently 24 more, including these –

@queenofontario we took a trip down memory lane today 😌👍 ♬ Brujeria – ✿

But it’s this one that’s gone wildy viral.

It’s at 24 million views and counting. TikTok users loved seeing P’s reactions, and these are a few of the comments they posted.

As great TikToks tend to do, it turned up on Twitter – sort of.

im obsessed with this pic.twitter.com/ulaKv9eieu — girl dad jeff winger🍫🥛 (@shmisvader) October 30, 2022

My fave is when she has the cat look at her birth control instruction sheet. https://t.co/6KoBCLY764 — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) November 1, 2022

To sum up –

this is my favorite series of videos ever https://t.co/8Cz9MfOyn0 — jax (@jaxxpaige) October 31, 2022

