The payoff to this LA news crew’s report about the city’s most dangerous junction was A++ timing

This LA news crew was doing a report about the city’s most dangerous junction and you’ll never guess what happened.

Well, actually, you probably will, but it’s still quite the eye opener. Not just what happens, but what happens in the immediate aftermath.

Incredible stuff.

And it prompted no end of shocked – and very funny – comments on Reddit. Here are our favourites.

“And now” a quick demonstration on how to turn an accident into a felony in about 1.5 seconds. Back to you in the studio.’

chalkboard-scraper ‘He just went home to get his license and insurance info.’

CryptoTruancy ‘The best thing imo is that the news shot was centered on his license plate. Hope he got a knock at the door and a free ride downtown later that afternoon. 🙃’

Various-Grocery-4317 ‘Driver in the runaway car “No one saw me , no one saw me!”

donniebrascoreal ‘What could be so dangerous about a simple T-junction? Is it just that there’s no lights or simply shitty driving?’

Cold-Ad2729 ‘Is it just that there’s no lights or simply shitty driving?’ ‘Judging by the way that car blazed through without a thought to break, the answer is yes.’

beelzybubby “We are currently at the most dangerous intersection in the country.” [accident happens] “See? I told you so.”

violetdragons

And also this.

‘Props to the person behind the camera.’

Madbloks76 ‘Exactly! This guy was like, ok setup tripod and film reporter “on scene” with zero expectations of moving and bam he was on it immediately.’

Solintari

Source Reddit u/9sameen YouTube