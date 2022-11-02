The hilariously brutal response to this unsolicited dick pic was next level stuff
You might already be aware of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who is something of a past master at hilariously turning the tables on scammers and people bothering her on Twitter.
She’s just gone viral again after she shared her response to a guy who sent her an unsolicited dick pic and it’s quite the read.
Ooof.
Becky’s got a book coming out where you can find a lot more of this sort of thing …
It’s my birthday & to celebrate I think you should all go out and buy a book
Mind you it’s quite cold out there so maybe order one online
Any book
Any book at all
Although now I think about it one in particular has come to mind that can be pre-orderedhttps://t.co/d70Cf6lxdk
— Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) October 25, 2022
… and here are a few of the things people said about this latest exchange.
The fear that creeps into his messages, just perfect. Happy birthday for yesterday!
— Clem Fandango (@thereal_FJT) October 26, 2022
He showed his cousin !? Do cousins usually sit there and inspect each other’s bodies ? Mine won’t even come over for Xmas
— Matt Gilbert (@ReturnofdGilb) October 26, 2022
You are an evil genius and I love it. 😂😂😂
— Victoria (@Victoriahollie3) October 26, 2022
