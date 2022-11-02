Weird World

The hilariously brutal response to this unsolicited dick pic was next level stuff

Poke Staff. Updated November 2nd, 2022

You might already be aware of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who is something of a past master at hilariously turning the tables on scammers and people bothering her on Twitter.

She’s just gone viral again after she shared her response to a guy who sent her an unsolicited dick pic and it’s quite the read.

Ooof.

Becky’s got a book coming out where you can find a lot more of this sort of thing …

… and here are a few of the things people said about this latest exchange.

If you don’t follow her already, follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here!

READ MORE

‘What are some harmless ways to f**k with people?’ 27 hilarious suggestions you won’t be able to resist

Source Twitter @deathtospinach