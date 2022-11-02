The hilariously brutal response to this unsolicited dick pic was next level stuff

Weird World

You might already be aware of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who is something of a past master at hilariously turning the tables on scammers and people bothering her on Twitter.

She’s just gone viral again after she shared her response to a guy who sent her an unsolicited dick pic and it’s quite the read.

Ooof.

Becky’s got a book coming out where you can find a lot more of this sort of thing …

It’s my birthday & to celebrate I think you should all go out and buy a book Mind you it’s quite cold out there so maybe order one online Any book Any book at all Although now I think about it one in particular has come to mind that can be pre-orderedhttps://t.co/d70Cf6lxdk — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) October 25, 2022

… and here are a few of the things people said about this latest exchange.

The fear that creeps into his messages, just perfect. Happy birthday for yesterday! — Clem Fandango (@thereal_FJT) October 26, 2022

He showed his cousin !? Do cousins usually sit there and inspect each other’s bodies ? Mine won’t even come over for Xmas — Matt Gilbert (@ReturnofdGilb) October 26, 2022

You are an evil genius and I love it. 😂😂😂 — Victoria (@Victoriahollie3) October 26, 2022

If you don’t follow her already, follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here!

READ MORE

‘What are some harmless ways to f**k with people?’ 27 hilarious suggestions you won’t be able to resist

Source Twitter @deathtospinach