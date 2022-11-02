People have been sharing their ‘favourite British insults’ – 27 fabulous homegrown takedowns

Life

It’s become fashionable among certain quarters – okay, mostly Cabinet ministers – to proclaim that Britain is a ‘world leader’ in things where it appears to be nothing of the sort.

But inventive insults is surely a place where the UK can rightly claim a place on the podium and very possibly the top spot.

We mention this after Finn_Flame had a question for their fellow Redditors.

‘What is your favourite British insult?’

And it prompted a tsunami of takedowns. Here are 27 of the best (and most British).

1.

‘Saying Thank You to someone who didn’t.’

Avenger1324

2.

‘In the heat of an argument my mum once called my dad a “fucking suitcase”. The argument quickly ended when everyone burst into laughter.’

yesboss88

3.

‘When said with the right emphasis you can’t do much better than the simple “twat”.’

SuperShoebillStork

4.

‘I called my husband a twat once right from the back of the house and it came out more vicious than I intended because of how loud it was. Over 20 years ago and I’m still hearing about how hurtful it was 🤣.’

doinggenxstuff

5.

‘Bell end.’

Sacrificial_Spider

6.

‘The guitarist in my old band called people “bell fruit” which I thought was a nice variation.’

finc

7.

‘Go an take your face fur a shite.’

AlternativeHotel6194

8.

‘My mate used to deliver “I remember my first beer.” With such precision it made piss heads rethink their choices.’

Ok-Interaction-1319

9.

‘In a similar situation my mate will sigh and say “Who put 50p in the dickhead?”

nick_gadget

10.

‘Scotland would like to offer you the bawbag, and also the bawhair as a unit of fine measurement.

‘I also superbly enjoy hearing anyone get called a fanny, including me.’

Environmental_Foot54

11.

“You fucking muppet” is the best by far.’

C0demunkee

12.

‘Oooh you’re ‘ard.’

Altruistic_Art_8986

13.

‘My dad once told someone “fuck off you absolute fridge”. Still to this day it makes me laugh.’

Blackmore_Vale

14.

‘Face that’d frighten a police horse.’

Suspicious-Ad-9859